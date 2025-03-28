Tyrese Haliburton gives hilarious twist to viral 'Morning routine' in 2 words after Pacers' thumping win

Tyrese Haliburton wasted no time hopping on the viral “morning routine” trend sparked by fitness influencer Ashton Hall. However, the Indiana Pacers star added his comedic twist to the same, leading to his hilarious latest social media activity to be the talk of the town.

Hall’s original video, which has racked up over 56 million views in just three days, features him constantly using Saratoga Spring Water —to drink and to dip his face into - as part of his morning ritual. The clip quickly became a sensation across social media.

Riding the wave of that trend, Haliburton shared a cheeky Instagram Story featuring a bottle of Saratoga Spring Water.

“Evening routine,” Tyrese Haliburton captioned his Story.

Credits: Instagram (@tyresehaliburton)

Tyrese Haliburton's game was just as impressive as his social media activity. The 25-year-old guard dropped a game-high 29 points, including 7 of the Pacers’ staggering 27 three-pointers in the high-scoring 162-109 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers mark record win

The Indiana Pacers lit up the scoreboard with a whopping 162-point performance in their latest blowout win over the Washington Wizards—a feat rarely seen in the NBA. In fact, it marks the highest point total in a non-overtime game since March 16, 2008 (Denver’s 168-116 win over Seattle).

The game was historic on multiple fronts for Indiana. Not only did they set a new franchise record for points scored, but they also handed the Wizards their most lopsided loss in franchise history. Additionally, the Pacers shattered their own record for most three-pointers made in a single game.

“It’s obviously fun to watch when you’re coaching the team making all the shots. But there was a spirit of unselfishness which is really what Indiana’s about,” head coach Rick Carlisle said.

The explosive performance comes just one night after a heartbreaking 119-120 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyrese Haliburton and co. delivered the perfect bounce-back effort, a response that clearly impressed their head coach.

“Last night was rough. It was rough on everybody. Today we had a short meeting to turn the page, concentrate on these guys.”

The victory improves Indiana’s record to 43-30, allowing them more breathing room as they now sit two games ahead of the fifth-seeded Detroit Pistons. With just nine games left in the regular season, the Pacers would aim to climb higher in the Eastern Conference standings, hoping to replace the New York Knicks as the #3 seed.

