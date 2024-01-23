Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Latest on All-Star guard's status for key matchup vs Nuggets (January 23)

Tyrese Haliburton's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of the Denver Nuggets-Indiana Pacers game on Tuesday. The All-Star guard recently returned on Jan. 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers but is on the Pacers' injury report after missing the last game. Haliburton had missed five games before his comeback.

The Pacers were unfortunately on the losing side in Haliburton's return, losing 118-115 to the Trail Blazers. Haliburton missed the last game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, which ended in a 117-110 loss for the Pacers. Indiana dropped to 24-19 and is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Beating the reigning NBA champion without Haliburton will be an uphill task, despite new addition Pascal Siakam in the lineup.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for the Indiana Pacers' home game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Haliburton makes the Pacers' injury report, citing left hamstring strain injury management. He will be a game-time decision. The report will be updated on his availability once the team announces the latest on his status for the game.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton sustained a left hamstring strain and slipped on a wet spot during the Indiana Pacers 133-131 loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8. Haliburton had to be carried off the floor by his teammates. It seemed like a brutal blow that could have ruled him out for the season.

However, Haliburton avoided a tear. It was nothing more than a strain, which took him 10 days to recover. The Pacers are still taking it slow with their All-Star guard, which saw him taking the night off in Phoenix. He's played 34 of the team's 43 games. Haliburton missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury on Nov. 1, a knee injury on Dec. 2, and another knee injury on Dec. 12.

The Pacers have gone 4-5 in his nine-game absence. Haliburton is pivotal to their hopes of returning to the playoffs, so Indiana will hope he's in good shape post the All-Star break as it will need to win consistently than to push for a postseason berth.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets won't be making the national TV slate on Tuesday. For fans eager to catch the game, Bally Sports Indiana and Altitude will televise the game in local regions. Viewers outside Indiana and Denver can watch the game online on NBA League Pass via a subscription.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Pascal Siakam are among the players highlighting this game. Tyrese Haliburton is another marquee player, but his status is up in the air for this contest.

