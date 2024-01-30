Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Latest on Pacers' All-Star's return for key game vs Celtics (January 30, 2024)

Tyrese Haliburton's injury update is one of the key talking points before the Indiana Pacers' crucial road game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Haliburton has missed 13 games this season because of various ailments. He's missed 10 since the Pacers' Jan. 8 133-131 win over Tuesday's opponents.

Haliburton is reportedly inching closer to a return against the Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is 'optimism' around Haliburton playing on Tuesday night after missing three games because of injury management. Haliburton returned from the current ailment on Jan. 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers but was sidelined again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Will East All-Star starter play vs. Celtics?

Tyrese Haliburton's latest injury update is that he is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It's a 50-50 chance that a player will appear after being listed as questionable. It will be a game-time decision as the Pacers medical staff will take a good look at how Haliburton responds during shoot-around and pre-game warmups.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton is dealing with recovering from a grade I hamstring strain. He sustained the injury against the Celtics on Jan. 8, 2024. Haliburton slipped on a drive that split his legs and strained his left hamstring. He had to be carried off the floor after he failed to get back up and walk. It was feared to be a near-season-ending injury, but it was only a strain, which allowed him to get back on the floor within 10 days.

However, after missing five games because of this ailment, he missed five more games after making a comeback on Jan. 19 in a 118-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Before the hamstring issue, Haliburton had dealt with a knee and ankle injury. He missed a combined three games due to those ailments.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics?

To catch Tyrese Haliburton in action on Tuesday night, fans can tune into TNT, which will televise the game nationally. Local TV operators NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Indiana will also cover the contest. With a subscription, fans abroad can stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam and Kristaps Porzingis are also expected to play for this marquee clash. It's the fifth and final time the teams face off in the regular season. The season series is tied at 2-2, so this is a high-stakes game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!