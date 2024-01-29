Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Latest status of Pacers star guard's probable return from hamstring injury & more

Fans of the Indiana Pacers are eager for a Tyrese Haliburton injury update after the star point guard was sidelined due to a hamstring injury on Jan. 8. Since then, he has been unavailable in ten of their last eleven games. He suited up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 19, dropping 21 points and 17 assists before missing their next five.

The Pacers ended up losing the first two games without him but managed to bounce back for a three-game winning streak at the expense of the Philadelphia 76ers (134-122), Phoenix Suns (133-131), and Memphis Grizzlies (116-110).

Despite their string of recent wins, Haliburton's presence will be crucial for the Pacers' playoff push. They are currently sixth in the East with a 27-20 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrese Haliburton injury update and latest status for game against Boston Celtics

Pacers fans waiting to hear a Tyrese Haliburton injury update before they take on the Boston Celtics will be pleased to hear that he might be ready for his much-awaited comeback.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is optimistic that Haliburton will return to the lineup and be available to play against the Celtics on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Expand Tweet

Haliburton, who was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, is a crucial part of coach Rick Carlisle's offense. The young point guard has rewarded his coach's trust in him by leading his team and the league in assists per game at 12.6. Aside from that, he is also their leader in ppg average, putting up 23.6 points in his 34 appearances thus far this season.

He is certainly a welcome addition when they face the Boston Celtics, against whom they have a 2-2 record this year, including their game in the In-Season Tournament.

Their upcoming matchup will be the last time they'll face each other in the 2023-24 regular season, which makes grabbing a win crucial as both teams hope to gain the advantage in their season series.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update: What is the diagnosis of Pacers' star injury?

Tyrese Haliburton missed ten of his team's last eleven games due to his hamstring. The injury occurred on Jan. 8 against the Boston Celtics after he slipped on the court. He was taken to the locker room, and it was later revealed that he suffered a Grade 1 strained hamstring.

Fans of the team are certainly glad to hear that the latest Tyrese Haliburton injury update has him returning soon, and against the team he was injured against, too.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!