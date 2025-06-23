  • home icon
  Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: NBA insider confirms Pacers star's devastating Achilles injury in Finals heartbreak

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: NBA insider confirms Pacers star's devastating Achilles injury in Finals heartbreak

By Avi Shravan
Published Jun 23, 2025 17:31 GMT
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in the heartbreaking Game 7 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news on X on Monday.

The league insider revealed that Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon while playing in Game 7 on Sunday. He also highlighted that the two-time All-Star was playing through a calf strain in the same leg during the entire Finals series to give his team a chance at winning the championship against the mighty Thunder.

However, his dreams crashed with the rest of the Pacers fans on Sunday when the Thunder beat the Pacers 103-91 to become the 2025 NBA champions.

Edited by Ribin Peter
