Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: NBA insider confirms Pacers star's devastating Achilles injury in Finals heartbreak

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in the heartbreaking Game 7 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news on X on Monday.

The league insider revealed that Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon while playing in Game 7 on Sunday. He also highlighted that the two-time All-Star was playing through a calf strain in the same leg during the entire Finals series to give his team a chance at winning the championship against the mighty Thunder.

Expand Tweet

However, his dreams crashed with the rest of the Pacers fans on Sunday when the Thunder beat the Pacers 103-91 to become the 2025 NBA champions.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More