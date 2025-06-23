Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: NBA insider confirms Pacers star's devastating Achilles injury in Finals heartbreak

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in the heartbreaking Game 7 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news on X on Monday.
The league insider revealed that Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon while playing in Game 7 on Sunday. He also highlighted that the two-time All-Star was playing through a calf strain in the same leg during the entire Finals series to give his team a chance at winning the championship against the mighty Thunder.
However, his dreams crashed with the rest of the Pacers fans on Sunday when the Thunder beat the Pacers 103-91 to become the 2025 NBA champions.
