Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Pacers star's return status revealed in major front office announcement

The Indiana Pacers will play next season without their star, Tyrese Haliburton, as he suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on June 23. There were speculations about a potential return, given that he suffered the injury at the end of the season.

Pacers reporter Tony East shared an update on Monday about Haliburton's chances of returning in 2025-26. East reported that Indiana president Kevin Pritchard confirmed that the All-Star guard would not return next season.

"Kevin Pritchard confirms Tyrese Haliburton will not play next season," East tweeted.

Haliburton's Achilles injury timing was similar to Kevin Durant's in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. Durant also did not play in the next season.

Last season, the Pacers star averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Tyrese Haliburton has been showing support for the Pacers Summer League team amid recovery

After undergoing surgery to fix his torn right Achilles tendon, there is not much movement that Tyrese Haliburton can do. The Pacers star has been in a wheelchair for quite some time now. However, the wheelchair Haliburton’s spirits have not broken yet. How has the Pacers star been spending time while he recovers from the injury?

For now, Haliburton has been spending time with his girlfriend and with the Indiana Pacers Summer League team. Last week, Haliburton was seen in the Pacers locker room in his walking boot. He was also seen interacting with the Summer League Pacers players.

The Indiana Pacers player Johnny Furphy, who will enter his sophomore year next season, spoke to the reporters before the Pacers' opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Furphy showered praise on Haliburton’s leadership. “It shows the person who he is, he said.

“He is a basketball head, he’s is great person to have around, no mater if he is playing or not, he’s going to bring his same personality. So, it's pretty cool to see him showing support.”

In the last two seasons, the Pacers have been nothing less than a championship-caliber team. During the 2023-24 season, the Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton reached the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, they reached the NBA Finals, but Haliburton got the most devastating news.

