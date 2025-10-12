Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Pacers star shares major update on his return from long achilles injury layoff

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shared an update on his return from an Achilles injury. During a Sunday appearance on the show “Sundae Conversation” with Caleb Pressley, he revealed that he can walk without a boot and is making progress in his recovery.

“I’m feeling good,” Haliburton said. “I’m walking now. No boot. Probably still got another like six, seven months. So, we’ll uh we’ll see. It’s a slow process.”

Tyrese Haliburton went down during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. He had an MRI, where it was confirmed that he tore his right Achilles tendon. He later underwent surgery to correct the damage.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Haliburton will miss the 2025-26 season, as confirmed by the Pacers. The plan will be for the two-time All-Star to recover fully and avoid aggravating the injury, a statement confirmed by team president Kevin Pritchard.

Tyrese Haliburton on his relationship with Steph Curry

Tyrese Haliburton was a member of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He got the chance to play alongside rival and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. He shared his relationship with the Warriors star on a Sept. 18 episode of “The Young Man and The Three” show.

"He is so unbelievable the way he can like, he remembers people, he cares about people,” Haliburton told Lee. "I mean, I just, I can't say enough good things about Steph. And then, like, through the Olympic experience, for me, I didn't play a ton, so a lot of it was for me to learn, and pick guys' brains, and Steph was just that guy for me.”

Haliburton participation in the Olympics was reduced and received limited media attention unlike the situation faced by Bolton Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, he was able to learn a thing or two from the four-time champion in their time together.

Team USA defeated France 97-87 in the gold medal game. The victory gave the U.S. a fifth consecutive men’s Olympic basketball gold and their 17th gold medal in men’s Olympic basketball.

