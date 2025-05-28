Tyrese Haliburton leaned on Sue Bird’s advice amid gritty playoff performance

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been on an incredible run in the 2025 NBA playoffs. After receiving the most votes as the league’s most overrated player in The Athletic’s anonymous poll, Haliburton has proved his doubters and critics wrong.

One interesting note about his postseason push: He sought advice from WNBA legend Sue Bird.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, it was revealed that Haliburton asked Bird for insight on balancing his roles as a facilitator and playmaker for the Pacers.

The former Seattle Storm star shared what she appreciated most about Haliburton’s playoff performance.

"I think my favorite part about watching Tyrese in this run is, yes, the clutch plays, the big moments," Bird said. "But it's been a little bit up and down at times. That's the reality.

"Top players, All-Stars, you see their great play. But it always comes with a bad quarter, a bad game, a bad stretch. It's really how you respond to that. That's always the differentiator betwen good players and great players. Where he may not have the best stretch ever, but he's finding ways to win the game. He's hitting the big shots, he's finding his teammates."

Throughout the postseason, Haliburton has led the Pacers in comeback efforts. Through 14 games, the two-time All-Star is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists. He has totaled 272 points and 137 assists over that span.

In the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks, Haliburton has elevated his game, averaging 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. He’s also contributed on the defensive end, averaging 2.5 steals.

3x Sixth Man of the Year called Tyrese Haliburton a 'budding superstar'

Tyrese Haliburton’s playoff performances have turned heads, including those of former NBA players. Lou Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, praised the Pacers guard and called him a "budding superstar."

While the 6-foot-5 guard is already recognized as an All-Star, being called a “superstar” carries added weight. According to Williams, Haliburton now belongs in the same category as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

On Tuesday, Haliburton joined elite company by matching a milestone first set by LeBron James. They are the only two players in the play-by-play era to record at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in a first quarter of a playoff game.

