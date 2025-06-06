Tyrese Haliburton leaves NBA fans stunned with another jaw-dropping game-winner: "Shai chokes when refs don't blow their whistle"

Tyrese Haliburton put on the superhero cape after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to deliver late in Game 1 on Thursday. The OKC Thunder superstar, recently named MVP, missed a mid-range jumper with 11.0 seconds left. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle refused to call a timeout and trusted Haliburton to make the winning play.

Haliburton, mindful of the clock, slowed the pace a little before accelerating for a drive on the right side. He suddenly stopped to distance himself from the flailing Cason Wallace before nailing a 21-footer with 0.3 seconds remaining. The Pacers bottled up the Thunder defensively in the next possession to escape with a 111-110 win.

Fans promptly reacted to Haliburton’s game-winning shot.

Heralds of Heaven Podcast @HeraldHeaven84 Shai chokes when refs don't blow their whistle.

One fan said:

Joe's Picks @Joe's_Picks Clutchest player in NBA history and its not close

Another fan added:

VFAM @vfam_meta SGA had it… then Tyrese said hold my beer. WOW

One more fan continued:

Script Leakerz @ScriptLeakerz Bro does it at least once per series the Thunder are cooked

Another fan commented:

Gloops @gwompystompy That free throw merchant deserved to lose

The Thunder led 96-82 after Alex Caruso converted a layup. Before Tyrese Haliburton played the hero, Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and Pascal Siakam carried the team. Oklahoma’s defense slowed Haliburton until the point guard delivered the blow that sent the Pacers to a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also played well. He had scattered 19 points in the first half before adding another 19 in the second. SGA dropped 10 in the last seven minutes but failed to hit the crucial jumper that set the stage for Haliburton to take the limelight.

Tyrese Haliburton has had three game-winning or go-ahead shots with 5.0 seconds or less in this year's playoffs. Per Greg Harvey of OptaStats, he has the most such conversions in a single playoff run.

Indiana’s torrid outside shooting from deep paved the way for Tyrese Haliburton to play hero

The comeback kids of the 2025 NBA playoffs needed to heat up from deep to chase down the OKC Thunder in Game 1. Oklahoma led 94-79 after Jalen Williams’ dunk with 9:42 remaining. The Pacers responded by going 6-for-9 from behind the arc to stun the home team.

Big men Myles Turner and Obi Toppin led the long-range barrage, combining for 4 of 5 shots from rainbow distance. Turner’s last triple, a 26-footer, made it 98-94 with 6:16 left. Tyrese Haliburton came in when the lead ballooned to 15 and orchestrated the comeback by efficiently running the offense.

Pascal Siakam grabbed an offensive rebound and then converted a banked shot to push the Pacers to within 110-109. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a fadeaway mid-range jumper with close friend Andrew Nembhard draped all over him.

Tyrese Haliburton took charge following the miss and made the go-ahead jumper, leaving the Thunder with almost no time to attempt a shot.

