Tyrese Haliburton makes up for Instagram inactivity with series of pictures and a 6-word take

Tyrese Haliburton has been busy with the Indiana Pacers over the past week, with less than a month before the start of the NBA playoffs. Haliburton hasn't been active on Instagram, so he made up for it by sharing a series of pictures featuring himself, his fashion sense and more.

In an Instagram post, Haliburton dropped a six-word message for his 1.2 million followers. He also shared images and reels to make up for his inactivity on the platform.

Half of the pictures were his pregame outfits, while others featured himself and others, like his girlfriend Jade Jones, Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning and WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu. The last image was John Cena's iconic heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

"my fault ig i been low," Haliburton wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton has been very with the Indiana Pacers over the past week. They are on a four-game winning streak entering Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a rematch following the Pacers' 132-130 overtime win at the Target Center on March 17.

Indiana holds the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, at 41-29. They are ahead by a game on the Milwaukee Bucks and two on the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons. If they can maintain their position, the Pacers will face the Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Haliburton had a rough start to the season but has bounced back to help the Pacers climb up the standings. He's averaging 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game since the All-Star break.

Tyrese Haliburton explains how he got out of his early season slump

Tyrese Haliburton explains how he got out of his early season slump. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star, Tyrese Haliburton was asked about how he got out of his slump and helped the Indiana Pacers find their rhythm back.

Haliburton credited his team's willingness to move the ball and play better on defense.

"The ball is moving," Haliburton said. "I think we're getting stops which allows us to play in transition more, which is where we really excel.

"And the answer that no one else will tell you, the ball has to go in the hoop. I feel like that's what it is for me. Shots are starting to go in.

Haliburton added that taking more shots eventually made things easier for him:

"Shoot more, ball go in more. That usually works."

The Pacers are trying to replicate their success from last season, where they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They were swept by the eventual champions Boston Celtics, but the Pacers were ahead in three of those four games before letting their lead slip away.

