'Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner are the best pick-and-roll duo": Pacers' Obi Toppin dishes on 2023-24 season (Exclusive)

A crowd of reporters gathered around Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. They provided the suffocating presence and close attention the LA Clippers failed to possess when Pascal leaped for a towering dunk during the Pacers’ win on Tuesday.

After Siakam made him leap out of his seat with his one-handed finish during the game, Obi Toppin morphed from supporting teammate into a moonlighting reporter in the locker room.

“Hey bro, I got a question, matter-of-fact,” Toppin told Siakam in front of reporters. “High-flying guy now! Congrats!”

The two bumped fists before Siakam proclaimed, “I’m learning from the best.” Toppin respectfully disagreed despite winning the 2022 NBA Dunk Contest. But after entertaining fans with his dunks during his four-year NBA career in New York (2020-2023) and Indiana (2023-present), Toppin loved witnessing the dunk as a teammate and then discussing it as a de-facto reporter.

“What did it feel like to be in the air like that and just dunk on somebody?" Toppin asked Siakam. “What did it feel like?"

Siakam laughed, showing amusement over Toppin’s question and sheepishness over all the attention.

“It’s a new territory,” Siakam said. “I’m still trying to figure it out. You could teach me a thing or two.”

The two shook hands before Toppin proclaimed, “probably got more bodies than me!” Moments later, Toppin spoke to Sportskeeda about numerous topics.

Obi Toppin interview (Exclusive)

Toppin dished on Siakam’s strong fit since Indiana acquired him before the trade deadline from Toronto, the chemistry between Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton and why he pays little to Haliburton’s recent shooting struggles. Toppin also addressed his recent failed dunk attempt against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last month.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed

What do you think of the fit so far in Indiana?

Obi Toppin:

“It’s been amazing. Obviously since P [Pascal] got here, everything has been great for us. We’re still adjusting as a team. But that’s what makes us so dangerous. We’re really good now, but it’s another level that we can go. But I feel like everybody is just buying into everything the coaches are saying. That’s why we’ve been so successful.

What’s the next level?

Obi Toppin:

“Locking in defensively. I feel like we’ve proven to the league how great offensively we are. If we can lock in on the defensive side, it’s going to turn us into a different animal. We got to stay locked into that. We all know it’s about learning to trust each other. Everybody’s got to be together on the defensive side. If someone helps, you know the next person will come help you. It’s a trust thing, and that comes with playing with each other. The more we play with each other, the more we understand the game more and we understand each other’s game more. We’re still learning as a group.”

About buying into what the coaches are saying, what have been their message and what are you all embracing?

Obi Toppin:

“We just want to play our type of basketball, have fun out there and win games. I feel like everybody enjoys themselves here. That’s everybody on the team. Whenever somebody does something on the court, the whole bench is going crazy. It’s a fun experience. I feel like we just have to enjoy the moment and live in the moment. We’ll keep going.”

It looks like you were enjoying Pascal’s hops. What did you think?

Obi Toppin:

“He looked like me out there! (laughs). Nah, nah. But he’s doing really well.”

He had a proven resume with Toronto. But why has he fit in so well here immediately?

Obi Toppin:

“It’s his experience. Obviously, he’s been to the Finals, and he’s won in the Finals. He understands what it takes to get there. Having great players like Myles [Turner] and Tyrese and everybody else is here, I feel like bringing his experience to this team and him just teaching us these certain things is going to turn us into a dangerous team and help us get to the next level.”

What gems has he taught you guys?

Obi Toppin:

“Just the amount of focus that we need for these type of games. It takes a certain level of focus. Every little detail can change a game. One little minor mess-up might lose us a game. We have to understand that. Especially when we get into the playoffs, we have to understand that every little detail is important. If we lock into that, we’re going to be dangerous.”

What do you think of the chemistry that Tyrese and Pascal have had with their two-man game?

Obi Toppin:

“It’s easy to play with Tyrese. He’s so willing to give up the ball. But he’s such a threat offensively with his scoring that he draws so much attention. That allows other people to get open. They found a way to play with each other. It’s been great. It’s just like Tyrese and Myles. With both of them, I think they’re the best duo in pick-and-roll in the league. I think so. Don’t quote me on that.”

But you’re saying that right now!

Obi Toppin:

“Facts (laughs). Playing with Tyrese is easy. He does everything.”

What makes Tyrese and Myles the best duo in the pick-and-roll?

Obi Toppin:

“Just because they’re willing to get everybody involved. They don’t try to do everything themselves. They understand the attention that they bring to themselves. They allow other people to play on the ball to get them open. That helps them tremendously. That’s why we’ve been so successful.”

What do you make of Tyrese being hard on himself with his recent shooting struggles?

Obi Toppin:

“He’s such a great player. He holds himself to a certain standard. If he doesn’t feel like he’s playing up to par, he’s going to be down on himself. But he’s in the gym every single day putting in the work to increase his mindset and sharpen his craft. He’s working out every single day and getting better. But he’s going to be good.”

You’re on pace to have a career-high this season in scoring (10.1) and 3s (39.9%). What do you think has sparked your growth since coming to Indiana?

Obi Toppin:

“In 3s? For real? Damn, I didn’t know that. But I feel like my game has grown a lot. I’ve been able to do a little bit extra here. I feel a little bit more free. But playing with Tyrese and everybody else, it’s easy to play with those guys. It’s a random play-style offense, if that makes sense. Everybody is running, sprinting and cutting. When you’re open, shoot it. If you’re going to run the floor, Tyrese is going to throw lobs. ‘Drew [Andrew Nembhard] and T.J. [McConnell] are going to throw lobs. It’s easy playing with everybody. You’re just going out there and you don’t have to worry. You just have to play basketball.”

Even with Ben [Mathurin] out for the season with his injury, where do you and the group see how you all fit in the Eastern Conference mix?

Obi Toppin:

“Everybody has the mentality that it’s next man up. Everybody has the mentality that we understand how important Ben was for this team. But things happen. It’s basketball. He goes down, and the next man has to step up. I thought Jarace [Walker] did a good job [against the Clippers] and coming in and giving us great minutes. We all know the work he puts in and how good he is. But when he gets to show it out here on the court on live television, it’s really good.”

You’re always known as a great dunker. But you had a funny moment with a failed dunk on your return to the Garden. What was your real-time memory of what went wrong and your reaction to it?

Obi Toppin:

“We’re out there having fun. I definitely didn’t have my legs to finish that one. I thought I did. But it happens. It was bound to happen sometime. I was mad it happened in the Garden. But I’ll be back in there, and it’s going to happen.”

What did you think of Julius (Randle) giving the thumbs down?

Obi Toppin:

“That’s my guy. That was crazy. I would’ve given myself a thumbs down, too.” (laughs)

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.