Tyrese Haliburton reacts as Pacers hand $21,000,000 to 6-foot-9 frontcourt talent in major move after Myles Turner's exit: "Yescerski"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 12, 2025 04:30 GMT
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three - Source: Getty
Tyrese Haliburton reacts as Pacers hand $21,000,000 to 6-foot-9 Isaiah Jackson in major move after Myles Turner's exit: "Yescerski" (Image Source: Getty)

Tyrese Haliburton reacted on Friday to the Indiana Pacers’ decision to re-sign frontcourt talent Isaiah Jackson. The move came just days after Myles Turner left the franchise to join the rival Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

Jackson, who missed nearly the entire 2024-25 season due to a torn Achilles tendon, secured a significant three-year, $21 million deal. Following the Pacers’ official announcement of the re-signing, Haliburton was among the first to respond, sharing his excitement with an enthusiastic reaction.

"Yescerski," Haliburton wrote in Instagram.
(Image Credit: Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)

Free agent Isaiah Jackson himself seemed thrilled after earning another contract with the reigning NBA Finalists. The 6-foot-9 forward/center wasted no time in expressing his excitement about returning to Indiana for another three seasons.

"Yes’Cers," Jackson tweeted.
Isaiah Jackson last appeared in an NBA game on Nov. 1, 2024, during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury in that game, sidelining him for the remainder of the season after playing in just five contests.

Now reportedly recovered, Jackson is steadily working his way back to peak form. With Myles Turner no longer part of the Pacers roster, Jackson is expected to take on a significantly larger role within the franchise moving forward.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
