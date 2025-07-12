Tyrese Haliburton reacted on Friday to the Indiana Pacers’ decision to re-sign frontcourt talent Isaiah Jackson. The move came just days after Myles Turner left the franchise to join the rival Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

Jackson, who missed nearly the entire 2024-25 season due to a torn Achilles tendon, secured a significant three-year, $21 million deal. Following the Pacers’ official announcement of the re-signing, Haliburton was among the first to respond, sharing his excitement with an enthusiastic reaction.

"Yescerski," Haliburton wrote in Instagram.

(Image Credit: Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)

Free agent Isaiah Jackson himself seemed thrilled after earning another contract with the reigning NBA Finalists. The 6-foot-9 forward/center wasted no time in expressing his excitement about returning to Indiana for another three seasons.

"Yes’Cers," Jackson tweeted.

Isaiah Jackson last appeared in an NBA game on Nov. 1, 2024, during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury in that game, sidelining him for the remainder of the season after playing in just five contests.

Now reportedly recovered, Jackson is steadily working his way back to peak form. With Myles Turner no longer part of the Pacers roster, Jackson is expected to take on a significantly larger role within the franchise moving forward.

