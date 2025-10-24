Tyrese Haliburton Refuses Myles Turner Question, 109 days After Ex-Pacer Joined Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton hilariously dodged a question about his former Indiana Pacers teammate, Myles Turner. Over the summer, Turner signed with the Milwaukee Bucks via free agency. It's been 109 days from the time of this writing since Turner signed a four-year, $108.9 million contract with the Bucks.During a segment with NBA legend turned analyst Richard Jefferson, Haliburton played a game of &quot;Underrated or Overrated&quot;. The mechanics of the game feature several pictures that Haliburton would either call underrated or overrated. When the producers of the show popped up a picture of Turner, Haliburton refused to answer.&quot;Next question,&quot; Haliburton exclaimed while laughing at Turner's picture wearing a Bucks jersey.While Tyrese Haliburton's reaction might lead to speculation that he and Myles Turner aren't on good terms, it's actually the exact opposite. Back in August, Haliburton expressed his thoughts on Turner opting to play for the Bucks instead of returning to the Pacers.&quot;I’m happy for the man,&quot; Haliburton said. &quot;The thing about the NBA is, there’s only so many of us. You want to see dudes get paid, you want to see dudes be able to take care of their families.&quot;Haliburton clearly understands the business nature of the NBA and how players are simply deciding what's best for their careers. Tyrese Haliburton witnesses legendary NBA Finals rematch against ThunderThe Indiana Pacers took on the OKC Thunder in their NBA Finals rematch game on Thursday. It was a game to remember as both teams didn't give in, sending the game to double overtime. Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin both put up legendary performances in an attempt to stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wrath.Siakam and Mathurin both had double-double performances on Thursday. Mathurin led the game with 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Siakam added 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal. Despite combining for 68 points, they were no match for SGA's monstrous outing.Gilgeous-Alexander proved why he was deserving of the MVP award last season, putting up 55 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. It's also worth noting that he made 23 out of 26 free throws. While the Pacers may have lost, Tyrese Haliburton must've been proud to witness his team hold their own without him.