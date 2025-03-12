Tyrese Haliburton reveals $25,000 reason behind not pulling off WWE superstar Triple H's "DX" chop celebration

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton broke the Milwaukee Bucks’ heart last night. During the last play of the Bucks-Pacers game, Haliburton received an inbound pass and hit a 3-pointer over Giannis Antetokounmpo to tie the game at 114-114. He then hit a free throw to give the Pacers a one-point lead and a much-needed win.

Ad

Speaking after the game, Haliburton, who is a WWE fan, revealed that he was wearing DX-themed shoes inspired by Triple H. Haliburton also shed light on why he didn’t hit Triple H’s signature DX Chop to celebrate his game-winner:

“Do you know what DX is … D Generation X you know the signal? I was gonna hit it tonight but I don’t want the fine”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A reporter told Haliburton he should’ve hit the DX chop, he replied:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Yeah, I should’ve! I missed the moment right there. It would’ve been worth the 25 for sure. Yeah, that would’ve been fire."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25 that Haliburton referred to here is the $25,000 fine he would’ve had to pay for hitting the celebration. As is clear from his words, Haliburton wouldn’t have minded paying a $25K fine for such an iconic celebration. But, as he revealed, he simply missed the moment, which is understandable considering how loud the arena got following his 3-pointer over Giannis.

Tyrese Haliburton had a different plan for the last play during Bucks vs. Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton hit a stellar 3-pointer to win the game for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. However, the play where he caught the ball wouldn’t have gone down that way, that is, if the coaches had listened to Haliburton's advice. Speaking after the game, Haliburton revealed his desire to run the final play a little differently:

Ad

“I tried to convince coach to let me switch sides, and they were like ‘No, run it the regular way’. Double A and Myles did a great job of causing confusion in the middle of the court, and I just kind of came off, got open. Andrew found me and, you know, just made the shot.”

Ad

Haliburton finished the game with 14 points and 10 assists. His game-tying shot over Antetokounmpo was just one of the two 3-pointers he made tonight. This night would’ve been looked at in a completely different night if Tyrese Haliburton hadn’t won the game for Indiana. The Pacers will now take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback