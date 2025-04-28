Tyrese Haliburton reveals his girlfriend gets CENTEL’d every single day

One would assume that, being the girlfriend of Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones would be in the know when it comes to genuine basketball news. However, according to the Indiana Pacers star, that is not exactly the case. Instead, Jones often falls for inaccurate news.

During an appearance on WAG Talk, via a clip posted on Instagram on Sunday, the couple took part in a fun “Who’s more likely to…” segment, where Jones said that she falls prey to fake stories daily. Haliburton chimed in, revealing that his girlfriend particularly gets tricked by the popular parody account NBA Centel.

“At least once a day,” Jones confessed.

“She sends me Centel every day,” Haliburton added.

NBA Centel spreads fake news about players, coaches, organizations, and even front office members. Since its inception, the platform has fooled not just fans, but also well-known analysts and even NBA players themselves.

NBA Centel recently spread fake news regarding Tyrese Haliburton

According to a recent poll by The Athletic, Tyrese Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA. The anonymous survey, which gathered responses from 90 players, saw 14.4% select Haliburton for the infamous category.

The parody sports outlet NBA Centel shared the news in a viral post on X.

The account added a clip from Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks–Indiana Pacers first-round playoff series, showing a heated exchange between Haliburton and Damian Lillard.

“I heard it was you who put my name on that overrated list,” Tyrese Haliburton told Lillard, falsely reported by the account.

The post quickly blew up, racking up millions of views. Given the intensity of the Bucks-Pacers rivalry — and the history between Haliburton and Lillard — many fans believed the fake interaction was actually real.

Neither Haliburton nor Lillard has publicly addressed the details of their on-court exchange. However, it’s safe to assume Haliburton did not accuse Lillard of being responsible for the poll results or suggest that he had anything to do with the “most overrated” label.

More recently, Tyrese Haliburton put his feud aside to express concern for his rival. During Game 4, Dame suffered an apparent, potentially season-ending Achilles tear. Reacting to the same in the postgame press conference, Haliburton said:

“What you see between us is competing and you hate to see that happen. Especially a guy who’s went through a lot, he’s given it his all to come out here and play after a scary health issue. It’s well-documented… the love I have for that guy. Hate to see that happen to anybody. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Haliburton and the Pacers are currently in prime position to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Holding onto a 3-1 series lead, Rick Carlisle’s boys will aim to wrap the series at the Gainbridge FieldHouse on Tuesday.

