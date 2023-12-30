Tyrese Haliburton rocks stylish $3,675 Gucci double-breasted coat in latest IG snap

Tyrese Haliburton stands out not only as one of the premier emerging talents in the NBA but also as a trendsetting fashion figure adept at making a bold statement through his attire. The 23-year-old All-Star point guard for the Indiana Pacers has been enjoying a stellar 2023 season, boasting impressive averages of 24.5 points and 12.2 assists per game. His on-court prowess places him at the league's assist pinnacle and a noteworthy 19th in scoring.

Tyrese Haliburton

Originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2020 and subsequently traded to the Pacers in 2022, Haliburton's off-court style has garnered considerable attention. Recently sharing a snapshot on his Instagram account, the basketball sensation showcased his fashion sensibility in a $3,675 double-breasted coat from Gucci, accompanied by a matching hat and scarf.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haliburton Dons Gucci Elegance On Instagram

This Instagram post, amassing over 200,000 likes and numerous comments from fans and fellow NBA players, featured Haliburton donning a wool and cashmere blend coat from Gucci's Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The coat boasts a distinctive check pattern and bears the iconic Gucci label on the sleeve, exuding a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.

Complementing the coat, Haliburton paired it with a black turtleneck sweater, black pants, and black leather shoes, creating a striking contrast with the coat's beige hue. To further enhance his ensemble, he accessorized with a Gucci hat and scarf, both featuring the same check pattern as the coat, along with a gold chain necklace, injecting a touch of flair into his outfit.

Haliburton captioned the photo, "Always felt like my vision been bigger than the bigger picture," signaling his endorsement by the luxury fashion brand.

The location tag indicated Indianapolis, where he plies his trade for the Pacers. Beyond his basketball prowess, Haliburton emerges as a style influencer, effortlessly rocking a Gucci coat.

Haliburton hails from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and played college basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones. The Kings selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and he earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021. The Pacers acquired him in 2022 as part of a trade package for Domantas Sabonis. In 2023, Haliburton secured his first All-Star Game appearance as an East reserve.

Adding to his accolades, Haliburton has represented the United States in international competitions, clinching a gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019. His participation in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup showcased his leadership in steals and assists. Renowned for his high basketball IQ, smooth shooting stroke, and charismatic personality, Haliburton is not only a standout on the court but also a fashion trailblazer who effortlessly makes a statement with his wardrobe.