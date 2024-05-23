Tyrese Haliburton's $40 million All-NBA honor has girlfriend Jade Jones showing love to Pacers star

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is in even better form since the playoffs started. He made it to the Western Conference finals where the Pacers narrowly lost 133-128 against the Boston Celtics in overtime. However, the loss didn't stop Haliburton from getting into the Pacers' All-NBA team.

The Indiana Pacers announced their franchise All-NBA team on Wednesday in an Instagram post. They posted an image featuring some of the greatest players to play for the team. The list included Reggie Miller, Metta World Peace, Jermaine O'Neal, Paul George and Victor Oladipo.

Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, took the inclusion of her sweetheart in the franchise's All-NBA team as an opportunity to show her love and support. She shared the post on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a loving caption.

"So Proud," Jones wrote on her story.

She followed the caption with a blue heart emoji. In addition to the honorable inclusion, Haliburton also received an increase in his pay. The Pacers star has now added $40 million to his contract, thanks to a clause in his rookie extension contract.

The clause dictated that if Haliburton made the All-NBA team, he would receive a $40 million bump to his $205 million contract. The Pacers star's contract value has now soared to $245 million over five years.

The Indiana Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals after a tough fight against the New York Knicks. The series stretched to a thrilling Game 7, and the Pacers seized victory (109-130) after a challenging first half of the game.

As Haliburton made it to the finals, Jade Jones took to Instagram to share a supportive message for the Pacers star. Jones uploaded a picture of herself hugging Tyrese after the game and accompanied it with the caption:

"I'll always be your biggest cheerleader."

Knowing that Jones used to be a cheerleader for the soccer and basketball teams of Iowa University makes her message even more wholesome. It was at that time Tyrese Haliburton met her, and they soon began dating in 2019. Jones and Haliburton have also been very open about their relationship. They post each other and comment on each other's posts frequently.