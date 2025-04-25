Tyrese Haliburton's alleged leaked audio shows Damian Lillard getting trashed by Pacers star with Pascal Siakam adding fuel

Tensions rose in Game 2 between Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard. During the first-round series of the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, the two All-Star point guards have gone against each other more than once. It started in Game 1 and has carried over in Lillard's first playoff game.

Ad

In Game 1, Lillard wasn't cleared to play yet but supported the Bucks from the sidelines. During a timeout, the former Portland Trail Blazers star approached Haliburton and said something.

"We suck? We gonna see something about that," Lillard told Haliburton. "You're gonna see and I'll beat your a**."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Pacers guard didn't seem fazed by the intimidation and said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It's time to get them the f**k out of here, bro."

Ad

Trending

In Game 2, Milwaukee finally cleared Lillard to play after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. While the two battled it out on the court, things started to get chippy between the two teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked the Pacers' star at the baseline, and Bobby Portis Jr. went up to Haliburton and told him to "shut his a** up." Still, the 6-foot-5 guard wasn't threatened and clapped back at the big man.

Ad

"You a hoe," Haliburton said. "I like that."

This led Lillard to talk to Indiana's Pascal Siakam. However, his back was turned against the camera, and whatever he told Siakam couldn't be broken down. The Cameroonian forward shut him down.

"What are you gonna do, then? You ain't gonna do nothing. What are you gonna do?" Siakam said. "Come on, play ball, man."

Ad

On Friday, LegendZ, an account who often dissects on-court player conversations, shared a clip of the interaction on YouTube.

Ad

With high tempers from both sides, Game 3 is bound to have the same intensity. On Friday, the Bucks will host the Pacers, who hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tyrese Haliburton doesn't care about having the "overrated" tag on him

The Athletic had their anonymous voting for different categories at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. One of the areas that players got to vote for was the Most Overrated Player. The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton was voted No. 1 in the category.

Ad

After the Game 2 win, the one-time All-NBA selection had a classy response to being voted as the most overrated player, saying he doesn't care about what anyone thinks and isn't worried. Haliburton highlighted that it didn't affect how he played against the Bucks after he finished with 21 points and 12 assists.

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton is focused on leading his team in the postseason. He's shown how he's willing to ignore the outside noise in the past two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More