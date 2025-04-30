Tyrese Haliburton’s dad offers heartfelt apology to Giannis Antetokounmpo after ugly postgame spat

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, got into a heated confrontation on Tuesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Following the Indiana Pacers’ thrilling come-from-behind 119-118 overtime win, the elder Haliburton waved a towel at the two-time MVP, who showed restraint. Antetokounmpo said in the postgame interview that the elder Haliburton “disrespected” him by cursing at him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A few hours after the game, John went on X (formerly Twitter) to write:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton mocked him by saying:

“This is what we do. This is what we effing do. This is what the eff we do.”

For the Bucks’ franchise cornerstone, who initially thought John was just a fan, he understood the celebration. The Greek Freak added that he was happy for the dad but would not tolerate the disrespect. Antetokounmpo brought up his late father, who he said would never show disrespect to anyone, regardless of the situation.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton said in the postgame interview that his father “was not in the right.” The point guard added that he will talk to Antetokounmpo about the incident and promised to do the same with his father. John’s apology likely came after having a conversation with the Indiana Pacers star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo insists winning is not the green light to disrespect someone

Giannis Antetokounmpo could not escape questions about his confrontation with Tyrese Haliburton’s father. When asked about the incident, he started the lengthy response with this:

Ad

“I believe in being humble in victory. … Now, there are a lot of people out there that can say, “No. When you win, you gotta talk s**t. It’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else.” I disagree.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antetokounmpo added that when the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship in 2021, his mother was even “scared” to celebrate on the court. He could not reconcile that with the actions of John Haliburton.

The Bucks have now lost in the first round of the past two postseasons to the Pacers. The controversial confrontation only added a layer to the brewing rivalry. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Haliburtons seemed ready to move past the spat, the incident will likely loom over the next Bucks-Pacers showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More