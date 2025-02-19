Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops 2-word reaction in wholesome selfie with Pacers star

Tyrese Haliburton wasn’t selected as an All-Star despite the Indiana Pacers being placed 4th in the Eastern Conference. However, he made the most of the break by enjoying a relaxing vacation with his girlfriend, Jade Jones.

According to Jones’ latest social media update on Tuesday, the couple has returned from their romantic getaway to the luxurious Banyan Tree Mayakoba resort in Quintana Roo, Mexico. She shared an adorable Instagram Story featuring a selfie with Haliburton, captioned:

“back home @tyresehaliburton 💚”

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

This isn't their first international trip together. In January, Jones joined Tyrese Haliburton in France, where the Pacers faced the San Antonio Spurs in Paris. Over the two games, the pass-first guard averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, and just 0.5 turnovers, helping the Pacers return with a 1-1 record.

Tyrese Haliburton talks about Indiana’s post-All-Star break plans

The Indiana Pacers experienced a dip in form leading up to the All-Star break, losing three of their last five games. The break arrived at a much-needed time, and it provided Rick Carlisle’s team with an opportunity to reset and recharge.

As the team resumed practice, Tyrese Haliburton shared the team’s focus before Thursday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"Every first practice after All-Star break is typically just a lot of running, Haliburton said. "You know, you're playing, you're doing a bunch of different things.

"So, tomorrow we'll focus on more Memphis stuff and go over more detailed stuff. But, you know, just want to make sure everybody can run out the break a little bit.”

Looking ahead to the remainder of the season, Haliburton emphasized the team’s approach of taking things “one game at a time” in their push for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

"A lot of home games, so, you know, that's an exciting part about the second half of the year," he said. "Obviously, we love playing at home and, you know, we're playing to get a top-four seed so we can have home court, you know, first-round playoffs.

"I feel like as a group we might have been looking a little tired over those last six or seven games. So, want to be better, you know, these last 29. Hopefully, the break was refreshing for everybody."

Indiana will return from the All-Star break with a four home games, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Toronto Raptors.

