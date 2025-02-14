Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops 4-word reaction to scenic view of weekend stay resort

Jade Jones, the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, took to Instagram to post a story of her weekend stay on Thursday. The former Iowa University alumni dropped a four-word reaction to her scenic view resort on her story giving a glimpse into her weekend getaway.

Posting a couple of images on her Instagram, Jones shared glimpses of the resort as she dropped a four-word reaction to the scenic stay:

"Home for the weekend," she wrote expressing her excitement.

The clip showed Jones approaching her weekend stay on a boat as the resort was nestled in the middle of the water, away from civilization. Rows of identical buildings could be noticed in the story amid an idyllic, scenic view. Jones accompanied the story with pop artist SZA's song "Chill Baby" playing in the background as she entered the lagoon that led to the resort.

Jones posted another story shortly after, showing an alligator and a few turtles roaming around the water near her resort. Expressing her thoughts, she wrote:

"Dinner with some friends."

Jade Jones' story of her scenic weekend stay on Instagram

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton will not be participating in this year's All-Star weekend, set to begin on Friday in San Francisco, with the Warriors' Chase Center serving as the venue.

Tyrese Haliburton shares a heartfelt message on girlfriend Jade Jones' birthday

Tyrese Haliburton shared a heartfelt birthday message for his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones on Instagram on January 31. The Pacers star posted a series of images of Jones and himself as he dedicated the post to his biggest supporter.

Expressing his love for his girlfriend on her special day, the former Kings guard shared an Instagram post with a short but heartfelt message:

"Happy Birthday J! Words can’t fully express how much I appreciate you. I’m so grateful for your presence in my life and couldn’t imagine anyone else by my side on this journey. I love you! 🤍," he wrote.

Haliburton and Jones first met in 2019 while studying at Iowa State University. Haliburton was the star of the Iowa Cyclones basketball team, and Jones was a cheerleader. Over time, they gradually developed their relationship and got engaged in 2024.

