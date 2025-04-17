Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops 5-word message to couple's 6th anniversary

Tyrese Haliburton had another reason to celebrate mere days after leading the Indiana Pacers to their franchise’s best regular-season finish in the past decade. Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, celebrated their 6th anniversary. The couple displayed their affection publicly, with both going on a social media posting spree.
On Wednesday, Jones reshared an old photo with Haliburton on her Instagram story and wrote:
“6 years of our story”
Just before reacting to throwback pictures from their college days, she sharedanother photo from a recent getaway and broke down the number of days since the beginning of their relationship.
“2,191 days (to be exact)”
Jones also posted a plethora of photos in a heartfelt Instagram post that she captioned:
“6 whole years of loving you Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you”
The couple began dating in 2019 during their time at Iowa State University. While Haliburton was the star point guard for the Cyclones, Jones was a cheerleader.
Jade Jones hypes Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers ahead of the 2025 playoffs
Jade Jones has been encouraging Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers all season long with her constant social media activities. These supportive Instagram Stories further increased as the Pacers clinched a playoff berth and eventually concluded the campaign with 50 wins.
Reacting to the franchise’s best regular season record since the 2013-2014 season, Jones reshared @pacers' post on her Story and captioned it:
“Not done yet”.
She further expressed excitement for the Pacers’ second consecutive postseason appearance by resharing the franchise’s Instagram post consisting of their first-round schedule.
Following a 50-32 regular season finish, Rick Carlisle’s boys enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed, setting a first-round series against the #5 Milwaukee Bucks — a rematch of their opening-round clash from the 2024 playoffs.
Irrespective of what their positioning in the standings suggests, defeating the lower-seeded Bucks will be a huge task for Tyrese Haliburton and co. The Bucks will enter the series, riding high on confidence following a 3-1 regular season series win.
