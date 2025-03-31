Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops excited 3-word reaction to 'road trip' with furry travel companion

Jade Jones, girlfriend of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, has over 44,000 followers on Instagram. On Sunday, she posted a photo of a road trip that she was taking alongside a furry travel companion. She accompanied this photo with a three-word comment.

Ad

"Road trip buddy," Jones wrote on her Instagram story on Monday.

Image via Instagram/@JadeeJones

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The travel buddy was a brown dog which was possibly a labradoodle. It was pictured sitting on a plush pet bed in the front passenger seat of her car, with its small red and black ladybug toy by its side.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones reportedly began dating in 2019. They met while they attended Iowa State University. Haliburton hooped for the Cyclones, while Jones was a cheerleader for the program. They regularly post images together on social media. Jones was by Haliburton's side when he won gold for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Ad

Caitlin Clark comments on Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones's post

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, caught the attention of many netizens on social media when she posted a photo on January 23.

Ad

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was one of the numerous fans who dropped comments on the post.

"Yasssss," the WNBA superstar wrote alongside fire emojis.

Image via Instagram/@JadeeJones

Clark and Haliburton share a close friendship, and the Pacers guard once mentioned that the duo and their respective partners have a group chat. Clark is dating former Iowa Hawkeye Connor McCaffery, who has been an assistant coach with the Indian Pacers and is currently part of the Butler men's basketball coaching staff.

Ad

Clark was not the only popular figure to comment on Jones's photo. Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose's wife, Alaina Anderson, commented with fire emojis.

Image via Instagram/@JadeeJones

Haliburton commented on the post and left a two-word message:

Ad

"The ONE"

Image via Instagram/@JadeeJones

Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are on their way to their second successive playoff appearance. They currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 43-31 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback