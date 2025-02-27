Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops wholesome 2-word reaction to Pacers star, Obi Toppin's daughter's interaction

Tyrese Haliburton shared a heartwarming moment with Obi Toppin’s daughter, Remi, before the Indiana Pacers’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, was among many to be touched after watching the clip and reshared it on her Instagram story with the caption:

“my babies 🤍”

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Jones also expressed her emotions in the comments section of the Instagram Reel, writing:

“I am crying heart eyes emoji”

Credits: @pacers Instagram

After sharing a sweet hug with Haliburton, Remi excitedly played with Indiana’s thunder sticks.

She brought some luck for Haliburton, who delivered a stellar performance. The 24-year-old finished the night with 33 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds to help the Pacers secure a 111-91 victory over the Raptors.

Unfortunately for Remi’s father, Obi Toppin, it wasn’t his best night on the court. Coming off the bench, the highflyer struggled to find his rhythm, managing just 4 points while shooting a disappointing 25% from the field.

This isn’t the first time Remi has been spotted courtside with Hali before a game. On Nov. 9, 2023, she was seen spending time with him ahead of Indiana’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Her presence seemed to bring luck once again, as the 6-foot-5 guard recorded a 29-point, 10-assist double-double in an action-packed 126-124 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton and girlfriend attended a movie date with Obi Toppin's family

On the court, Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin display seamless chemistry whenever they play together. Their strong connection extends beyond the game as well. This is evident in the quality time they spend with each other and their partners off the court.

In mid-December, Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, shared a photo of the couple enjoying a “movie date” with Toppin and his family – Magdalena Bellinger and Remi.

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Both players are enjoying impressive seasons, playing key roles in leading the Pacers (33-24) to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings. Obi Toppin is averaging a career-high 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 8.7 apg, and 1.4 steals per game.

