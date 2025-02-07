Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones flaunts $1970 Prada handbag ahead of Pacers clash

Jade Jones arrived at the Intuit Dome to cheer on her boyfriend, Tyrese Haliburton, and the Indiana Pacers as they faced the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones made a stylish entrance in Inglewood and showcased her fashion sense with a chic Prada handbag.

Before the game, Jones posted a glimpse of her game-day outfit on her Instagram story. She paired her Pacers varsity jacket with a sleek platinum Prada handbag.

“go ‘cers,” Jones captioned her Instagram Story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to Prada’s official website, the $1970 satin “mini hobo bag” is “studded with crystals and decorated with the emblematic enamel triangle logo”.

Trending

Jones frequently showcases her fashion sense on social media, posting stylish outfits. Haliburton, who is known for his love of fashion, often leaves enthusiastic comments on her posts, showing his admiration for her style.

Jade Jones shares pictures with Tyrese Haliburton from her trip to France

Earlier in January, Jade Jones traveled to France with her boyfriend, Tyrese Haliburton, as the Indiana Pacers prepared to take on the San Antonio Spurs in Paris. Ahead of the trip, her frequent Instagram Stories reflected her excitement about the European getaway.

During her time in Paris, Jade actively shared updates on social media. She posted a compilation of moments from the trip on Instagram last week, including snapshots by the Eiffel Tower, scenes from the game, photos with Haliburton and other moments with her friends.

Haliburton had a forgettable performance on January 23rd in Paris. In the Pacers' 110-140 blowout loss to the Spurs, the guard posted merely 13 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, and a box plus-minus of -20.

However, he managed to redeem himself the next night in the French capital. Haliburton led Indiana to a 136-98 win, recording a game-high 28 points along with 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 'stocks' (steals + blocks).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback