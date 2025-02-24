Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones stuns in maroon leather jacket and matching boots in latest selfie

Jade Jones, the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, shared a stunning photo on social media. Jones has developed quite a following over the years, not just from dating Haliburton, but also due to her fashion sense and overall style.

Ad

In a post on her Instagram stories, Jones shared her latest mirror selfie while wearing a maroon Kenny Woven Faux Leather Bomber Jacket. She was also wearing matching maroon leather boots, while holding a silver Diesel handbag that can also be worn as a shoulder bag.

Jones tagged Shopbop, an online fashion apparel and accessories shop, which is a subsidiary of Amazon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@shopbop of course," Jones wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jade Jones shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @jadeeejones on IG)

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones have been in a relationship since they were students at Iowa State. Jones has been very supportive of Haliburton's NBA career, which started in Sacramento before moving to Indiana.

Ad

Trending

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones spent the All-Star break in Mexico

The start of the 2024-25 NBA season was not very kind to Tyrese Haliburton, as the guard struggled to get it going. Haliburton was fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, but he was still dealing with an injury.

Due to his slow start, Haliburton was not selected as an All-Star despite the Indiana Pacers' winning record. His teammate, Pascal Siakam, was instead voted in by the coaches to represent the Pacers as an All-Star reserve.

Ad

With almost a full week off, Haliburton joined his girlfriend Jade Jones in Mexico and had a break from the fast-paced life of an NBA star. They went to the Banyan Tree Mayakoba luxury resort in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. The resort includes a white sand beach and a golf course.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton drops 29 points in win over Clippers

Tyrese Haliburton has had some bad games over the past couple of months, but he's improved as of late. Haliburton reminded fans why he was regarded as one of the best young stars in the league by dropping 29 points against the LA Clippers.

The Indiana Pacers star also had 12 assists and three steals in the 129-111 victory. It was the Pacers' third straight win as they improved to 32-23 for the season. They are still fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, maintaining their lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ad

Haliburton and company are back in action on Monday, welcoming Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to Indiana. They are set to end a four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, before going on a one-game trip to South Beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback