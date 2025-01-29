Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones celebrates special 27th birthday with heartfelt reaction to surprise

Tyrese Haliburton is set to be one of the faces of the NBA for the next decade or so. Despite being just 24 years old, he's already a two-time All-Star and an Olympic medalist, and he's currently in the first year of a five-year, $244 million contract he got from the Pacers.

That's why he can afford to spare a buck or two to honor his significant other. Early on Wednesday, his girlfriend, model Jade Jones, took to social media to show a beautiful birthday surprise he got her for her 27th birthday.

Haliburton arranged her apartment to be full of gifts and decorated with '27' and 'happy birthday' balloons, and she couldn't have been prouder or happier:

"The best surprise ever," the young model wrote with a white heart emoji.

Via Jade Jones' IG

Tyrese Haliburton and girlfriend Jade Jones enjoy Paris amid NBA season.

Jones and Haliburton have been together for quite a while now. She was a cheerleader at Iowa State, where he played in college before the Sacramento Kings took him with the No. 12 pick.

Now, they're both enjoying the perks and benefits of the NBA lifestyle, including a mid-season trip to Paris.

Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers were scheduled to play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs twice in France for the league's global games, and he brought his better half with him.

Jones shared a series of posts on Instagram to let everybody know her love for the City of Lights:

"hi Paris... missed you," she wrote in one of the posts.

"new year, same hobbies," Jones captioned another post.

"au revoir Paris," the model captioned the final post of her adventures in France.

The Pacers are currently 25-20 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They're firmly expected to be a strong contender in the playoffs, especially with Haliburton regaining his form from last season.

As of now, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on 45.0% shooting from the floor. Needless to say, Jones will most definitely join him wherever he and the Pacers are slated to go in the postseason.

