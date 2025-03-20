Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones drops 2-word caption to stylish mirror selfie holding Chanel bag

The Indiana Pacers took down the Dallas Mavericks on their home court to grab their fourth win in five games on Wednesday night. As the Pacers were playing in the game, Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, was on the sidelines to support him despite the Pacers star not playing due to an injury.

Jones posted an update on her Instagram account about her outfit, showcasing her stylish look partnered with a red Chanel bag. The look also included a fur crop top sweater and flared blue pants.

“We back,” she captioned in the IG story.

Jade Jones' IG story

Jones has been in full support of Haliburton in Indiana as she has attended most of his games with the Pacers. Jones was also in attendance when Haliburton was playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they won the country’s fifth straight Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball.

Jones has remained a loyal fan of the Pacers and Haliburton, despite early-season struggles this year, which resulted in him falling out in this season’s NBA All-Star selections.

However, Haliburton has a day-to-day status as the team manages his lower back injury, which was caused by a bad fall in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday. He continues to be one of the Pacers’ best players this season, putting up 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists per game and 1.5 steals.

Tyrese Haliburton gets candid on his early-season struggles this year

Tyrese Haliburton had a roller coaster start to the 2024-25 season. While the Pacers remained competitive despite his inconsistent showings, Haliburton’s struggles stayed apparent, causing it to deflect All-Star votes.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Sam Amick, Haliburton opened up about his inconsistencies to start the year. This, he said, had given him self-doubts after making it to the All-Star game in the past two seasons.

"It was the first time in my life that I had real self-doubt behind everything I was doing. … I feel like my personal struggles were leading to the team's struggles. A lot of our games early, that we were right there to win, I just wasn't playing my best basketball and I think that was taking away from us winning games," he said.

The guard said he was caught up in the external distractions as he allowed them to affect his performance on the floor.

"I got too caught up in outside noise and allowing myself to think such negative thoughts about myself internally,” Haliburton added.

Haliburton has since picked up the slack in the second half of the season. The Pacers now have risen to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 39-29 record.

