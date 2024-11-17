Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones drops 2-word reaction on Sabrina Carpenter's post from LA show

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, had a two-word reaction to pop star Sabrina Carpener's latest Instagram post. Jones let out her inner fangirl as she shared the "Espresso" singer's post on her Instagram story in front of her 40.9K followers.

She accompanied her reaction to the post in a caption.

"this duo🔥," Jones wrote.

Jones drops a two-word reaction to Sabrina Carpenter's post on her IG story. (Credits: @jadeeejones/Instagram)

In the picture that Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend shared, Sabrina Carpenter is seen sitting beside fellow musician and actress, Christina Aguilera. Both stars were in their on-stage costumes and were smiling while looking in opposite directions.

The picture was from Night One at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where the singer performed on Saturday. The performance was a part of Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" tour, which has become a highly popular tour among her fans.

Carpenter had accompanied a caption with her post expressing her feelings for night one's performance and hyping up her fans for the second night.

"LA night 1 was so so special. I’ll never forget it :’) see you tomorrow at the forum for night 2 💋," she wrote.

Jade Jones has been an active supporter of the "Espresso" singer. She actively makes posts and shares Instagram stories to show her support for Carpenter.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones lets her inner Sabrina Carpenter fangirl out on Halloween

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, let her inner fangirl out on this year's Halloween. The social media influencer dressed up as Sabrina Carpenter for the annual festival and posted pictures of herself in an Instagram post.

Jones used a lyric from the song "Espresso" as the caption.

"that’s that me espresso ☕️," she wrote.

In the first picture, Jones is seen standing beside a street wearing a costume from one of Carpenter's performer wardrobes. The costume was a light pink one-piece dress with a heart cutout in the chest area. Jones accompanied it with light pink shark boots to complete her look. She also held a microphone in the picture to add more realism to her Sabrina Carpenter portrayal.

The rest of the pictures on the post featured different pictures of Jones wearing the same outfit. However, the last entry featured a picture of the pop star wearing the costume that inspired Jones' look.

Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, donned the look of his music icon. The Indiana Pacers star dressed up as Michael Jackson from his "Thriller" music video.

