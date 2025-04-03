Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones drops 2-word reaction as she steps out in casual fit for Pacers-Hornets game

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, was present at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support the Indiana Pacers. However, before reaching the arena for Indiana’s Wednesday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets, Jones showed off the casual game-day outfit to her followers.

She styled her plain grey top with darker greyish-black pants, dubbing this look:

“comfy chic,” Jones captioned her story.

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Jones also shared a couple of photos while at the game. She first showed off the drinks that she got while sitting on the sidelines by resharing @destiny_crump’s story. Later, following the Pacers’ 119-105 win, the 27-year-old posted a photo with Haliburton.

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Tyrese Haliburton delivered an impressive performance with his girlfriend in attendance. Playing a game-high 33:46 minutes, the point guard recorded a 22-point, 10-assist double-double on an efficient 60% FG and 66.7% 3FG shooting display.

With this display, the 25-year-old etched his name in the history book. In merely five seasons, the 6-foot-5 player has surpassed Chris Paul for the most 20-point, 10-assist, and 0-turnover games in NBA history.

Jade Jones congratulates Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers for clinching playoff berth

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers officially clinched a playoff berth. Congratulating the franchise for their second consecutive postseason appearance was Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, sharing a Pacers’ post on her Story.

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Rick Carlisle’s boys are currently placed 4th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 45-31 record. While a top 4 finish will be the best in franchise history since the 2019-2020 season, Rick Carlisle’s boys are pushing to enter the postseason as the third seed.

"We know that's important for us," Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the Pacers’ chasing home court advantage.

At the moment, the #3 Jalen Brunson and co. currently hold a three-game advantage over the Pacers. Further, with tough matchups against powerhouses such as the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, closing this gap seems to be a far-fetched challenge.

