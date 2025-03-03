Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones drops 4-word reaction celebrating Pacers star's major honor at Iowa State

Tyrese Haliburton's smiling persona is something that stands taller than his basketball skills, and that is still the part of Haliburton that his Iowa State Cyclones teammates remember about him. It was the same place where he met Jade Jones, "the love of his life."

On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers returned to Iowa State for the first time since he was drafted into the NBA. He was yet again at Hilton Coliseum and nothing had changed for him.

Iowa State honored Tyrese Haliburton during a halftime ceremony in the game against Arizona. The Pacers star alma mater raised his banner as an Olympic Gold medalist. According to the Cyclones, the NBA star is the first Iowa State male player to win a gold medal with Team USA Basketball.

Emotional with her boyfriend getting the much deserved recognition at their alma mater, Jade Jones reacted to a social media post dedicated to him. She reposted the Iowa State Cyclones' post on Instagram on her IG story and captioned it with a four-word reaction.

"I know that's right 🫶🏼," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

During his speech, Haliburton also thanked Jade for helping him when he came to college as an 18-year-old.

"It's a big part of who I am, because I came here at 18 years old − I didn't know how to do a ton of things by myself, didn't know how to do laundry, didn't know how to do dishes, and I had to kind of grow up quickly," Tyrese Haliburton said. "Thank God I met the love of my life here and that quickly helped change things for me."

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones pens a heartfelt message for boyfriend on his big day

Tyrese Haliburton is certainly one of the unique individuals on this planet. He was born on February 29, 2000, given his birthdate falls only once in four years, three years in between, he celebrates his birthday on March 1.

On March 1, Tyrese Haliburton celebrated his 25th birthday and his girlfriend Jade Jones showered him with love on her social media post. Jones made a special post on her Instagram dedicated to him. The post featured snaps of their love-filled special moments from the recent memories.

However, it was Jones' long message for her boyfriend that stood out.

"happy birthday to my best friend!!" Jones wrote. "Words will never be able to fully express how special you truly are to me! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to go on this adventure with! You’re my rock forever! I love you so much 🥳💝."

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones have been together since 2019. She was also part of the cheerleading team for the Iowa State Cyclones basketball team.

