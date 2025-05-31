Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones gives fans peek into her girls’ getaway with mirror selfie from Miami

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is leading the team’s quest for a first championship. Absent in Game 5 on Thursday against the New York Knicks was his girlfriend Jade Jones, who took a vacation to Miami for a friend’s bachelorette party.
Jones shared moments of the trip on her Instagram stories on Friday. In one of the photos, she took a mirror selfie. Jones wore a white, sparkly two-piece outfit with a crop top and a mini skirt with a side cutout, paired with white high-heeled sandals.
In another story, she featured herself and her friends taking selfies outdoors. They all wore wide-brimmed straw hats and sunglasses.
"we outsideeeee," Jones wrote.
Haliburton and Jones have been in a relationship for over six years. It started from their college days at Iowa State University, where Haliburton was a rising star on the basketball team and Jones was a cheerleader.
Jones has been a strong supporter, often attending Haliburton's games. She was also present during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and cheered him on, despite his reduced involvement, helping Team USA win the gold medal.
Tyrese Haliburton and girlfriend Jade Jones shared a hug during ECF
Although Jade Jones missed the Indiana Pacers' return visit to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday, she was present during Game 1 on May 21. She shared a moment with her boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton before the game started.
Jones posted a picture of them hugging at courtside..
"finally got to see the ball drop in NYC," Jones wrote on Instagram on May 23.
The Pacers won Game 1 138-135 in overtime. Haliburton led his team with 31 points, 11 assists and four rebounds.
Indiana still leads the series 3-2 despite losing 111-94 on Thursday. Haliburton had a quiet game compared to his Game 4 (Tuesday) performance. He recorded eight points, two rebounds and six assists.
