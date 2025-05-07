Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones reacts to Pacers' win after star point guard's game-winner

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was the hero again, draining the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2 of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. His girlfriend, Jade Jones, made sure to highlight it on social media.

Haliburton's triple with 1.1 seconds remaining completed a ferocious comeback by the Pacers from seven points down with 48 seconds left to stun the Cavaliers and their fans at home, 120-119.

Jones underscored her boyfriend's big moment in her Instagram story, sharing Tyrese Haliburton's step-back game-winning 3-pointer over the Cavaliers' Ty Jerome and captioning it:

"GAME WINNER SAY WHAAAAAT"

Tyrese Haliburton calls it game in Game 2 against the Cavaliers.

The win thrust the Pacers to a commanding 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. They will look to further bury Cleveland at home in Game 3 on Friday.

