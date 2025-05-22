Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones shares adorable video of geeking out on Pacers' hero

Tyrese Haliburton was at the center of attention of the sporting world on Wednesday, after leading the Indiana Pacers to a stunning comeback victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. His impressive performance included a long-range shot to tie the game and force overtime. Unsurprisingly, Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, was beaming with pride at his heroics.

Jones shared her excitement on social media, posting a series of graphics and the highlight clip of Haliburton’s buzzer-beater. He also gave followers a more wholesome glimpse into their post-game moment, sharing a video of the couple embracing a heartfelt hug.

“My baby,” she captioned the post.

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

In another Instagram story, Jones shared a photo of the same hug from a different angle, adding a touching caption:

“I'm so proud of you”

Credits: Instagram (@jadeeejones)

Tyrese Haliburton capped off the night with a stellar 31-point, 11-assist double-double performance. His vital contributions led the Pacers to overcome a 17-point deficit, ultimately securing a 138-135 victory in Game 1.

Tyrese Haliburton mimics Reggie Miller’s “choke” gesture

The Indiana Pacers made history by becoming the first team in 27 years to win a game after trailing by 14 or more points with just 2:50 left in regulation. In a dramatic finish, Tyrese Haliburton hit what he thought was a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer and celebrated by mimicking Reggie Miller’s iconic “choke” gesture. He seemingly aimed it at the New York Knicks for “choking” a relatively comfortable lead.

However, the shot was later ruled a long two-pointer. The Pacers managed to pull off the win in overtime, saving Haliburton from potential embarrassment.

“If I would've known it was a two, I wouldn’t have done it. I might have wasted it. If I do it again people might say I'm aura-farming,” Haliburton spoke about the premature celebration.

While Haliburton’s celebration drew criticism across social media, coach Rick Carlisle came to his defense. Carlisle backed Haliburton, claiming that the latter had proven himself consistently with clutch performances throughout the 2025 postseason, earning the right to express himself candidly.

"Players can do what they want," Carlisle said. "It's an emotional thing. It's not a big deal. This is a difficult time of the year. It's not a big deal to me. Tyrese has earned the right to do whatever he wants.”

Tyrese Haliburton and co. will return to Madison Square Garden on Friday, May 23, with Game 2 set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

