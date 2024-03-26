Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones starstruck with his performance in win vs Clippers

Indiana Pacers standout guard Tyrese Haliburton spearheaded the team in the 133-116 win over the LA Clippers on the team's second night of the back-to-back.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, was notably impressed by his performance as she took to Instagram and uploaded a story, shouting him out and applauding his effort, she wrote:

"Big @Tyresehaliburton fan"

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones' story on IG

The photo from her Instagram story captures her seat and its view at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles while the Pacers were on a three-game Pacific Coast trip, facing off against the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers and the Clippers.

Haliburton delivered a stellar performance, bouncing back after the tough 150-145 loss to the Lakers on Sunday, during which he played below his All-Star standard.

Haliburton ended the night with 21 points, one rebound and nine assists, with 7 of 12 shooting from the field at 58.3%, including an efficient 3-point shooting performance, going 6 from 9 at 66.7% and making his only free throw.

How Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana Pacers took control vs LA Clippers

The cross-conference matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the LA Clippers turned into a high-scoring contest, with both teams shooting over 50.0%. The Clippers shot at 54.1%, while the Pacers performed even better at 58.1%.

However, what set the Pacers apart was their effective 3-point shooting, particularly led by Tyrese Haliburton, who shot at an impressive 66.7% from beyond the arc. The Pacers went 17 of 28 at 60.7%, while the Clippers struggled, managing only 30.0% on 6 of 20 attempts.

The Clippers endured their fifth consecutive home loss as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George contributed 26 points each for the Clippers. Russell Westbrook marked his return after sitting out 12 games due to a fractured left hand, tallying 14 points and seven assists.

In the early fourth quarter, Indiana surged ahead, establishing a 23-point lead with 6:18 remaining following Pascal Siakam's successful 3-pointer from the wing.

The Pacers exhibited sharp shooting prowess, going 8 for 15 from long range in the second half. Meanwhile, they stifled the Clippers' perimeter game, limiting them to just 1 for 9 from beyond the arc in the final two quarters.

The Pacers maintained a narrow lead of 65-62 at the conclusion of an energetic first half, with both teams displaying resilience despite it being the second game of a back-to-back.