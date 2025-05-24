Tyrese Haliburton's nerdy swagger sparks hilarious Steve Urkel comparisons from Family Matters

Tyrese Haliburton has been playing his heart out against the New York Knicks. He recorded 31 points and 11 assists in Game 1 and 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in Game 2. Thanks to his stellar outings, the Pacers won both games in New York and head back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 2-0 lead.

While it's a surprising outcome, fans have noticed Haliburton’s nerdy swagger on the court and are comparing him with Steve Urkel from Family Matters. An X user posted a compilation of clips of Haliburton and those from a 1993 episode of Family Matters featuring Urkel playing basketball.

Fans can make all the comparisons they want, but Haliburton’s impact on this Pacers team is undeniable. He has hit clutch shot after clutch shot to lead Indiana to the Eastern Conference finals. He's averaging 18.3 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds through 12 playoff games this season and was named to the All-NBA Third team.

Haliburton’s ability to provide for his teammates lifts the roster’s ceiling and is a major factor behind the Pacers being six playoff wins away from their first championship. Indiana last made the NBA Finals in 2000 but lost to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers.

“This is my KD moment right here, right?”: Tyrese Haliburton on his game-tying shot in Game 1

The Indiana Pacers came back from 14 points down to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks had a 14-point advantage with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Indiana rallied to bring the game to within two. With seconds left on the clock, Tyrese Haliburton shot what seemed to be a 3-pointer and made it.

However, after review, it was revealed that his foot was on the line, and the shot was deemed to be a 2-pointer. Speaking to Reggie Miller on Friday, Haliburton reflected on the shot, calling it his “KD moment.”

“This is my KD moment right here, right? Foot’s on the line. I thought I got back for sure.”

Tyrese Haliburton might have failed to win the game in the fourth quarter, but he kept performing through overtime, leading the Pacers to a 138-135 win. The Indiana star was relieved that he hadn’t wasted Reggie Miller’s iconic choking celebration in a loss.

