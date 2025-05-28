Tyrese Haliburton's uber efficient passing night lands him behind only Tom Brady & Drew Brees in impressive stat

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 home win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers are one win away from eliminating the New York Knicks and advancing to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Their star point guard led the way, landing himself amongst company so elite, they don't even play the same sport as him.

Haliburton dished out 15 assists to go along with 32 points and 12 rebounds in the win. However, the 25-year-old guard didn't have a single turnover in the whole game.

Sportradar analyst Todd Whitehead shared a surprising stat based on his elite performance. Indiana's point guard trails only NFL legends Drew Brees and Tom Brady for the most distance covered by his passes without a turnover. Haliburton lands near the top of the list, ahead of names like Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and John Elway.

Haliburton's performance was so rare that Whitehead took it out of the realm of basketball to show fans how impressive he was. He was responsible for 67 of the 130 points that the Pacers scored in Game 4, running arguably the best offense left in the postseason.

He leads all postseason players with 9.8 assists per game to go along with 19.4 points. During the regular season, he was third in the league in assists per game, cementing his status as one of the best playmakers in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton has been fueled by an "overrated" label throughout the postseason

Haliburton's performance throughout the first three rounds of the postseason have many experts calling him one of the best playoff players in the league this year. He received motivation during the Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Athletic released the results of the annual survey they give to NBA players. Indiana's point guard was declared the league's most overrated player, unseating Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. That, combined with some trash talk between him and Bucks point guard Damian Lillard helped him lead his team past Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co..

He and the Pacers then dispatched the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, four games to one. Even their 3-1 lead over the Knicks is largely due to his heroics. "Overrated" chants have stopped as Indiana's leader continues to put up big numbers.

While a performance similar to or better than Game 4's is unlikely, Haliburton will need to be at his best in Game 5 on the road. The Knicks have their backs against the wall and need to win three straight games to pull of the upset. If the Pacers' point guard can quarterback his team to another dominant offensive performance, they could be heading back to the NBA Finals.

