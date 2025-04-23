Tyrese Haliburton sends cocky message to NBA players calling him "overrated"

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t hold back when addressing being voted the most overrated player in the league by his peers. In a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, 158 NBA players participated, with 14.4% naming the Indiana Pacers point guard as the league’s most overrated.

Following the Pacers' Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, which gave Indiana a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round series, Haliburton was asked for his reaction to the poll results. The Paris Olympics gold medalist remained unfazed, stating that being labeled overrated by his fellow players simply confirms that he’s making noise in the league and heading in the right direction.

"I must be doing something right if that's the case. I'm good. I could care less," Haliburton said.

Tyrese Haliburton topped the poll as the most overrated player, but close behind him was Minnesota Timberwolves center and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, who received 10.0% of the votes. Rounding out the top five were Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young with 8.9%, Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler at 5.5% and Bradley Beal, who garnered 4.4% of the votes.

Tyrese Haliburton shines in Game 2 vs. Bucks

The Indiana Pacers' 123-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Tuesday was fueled by the brilliance of their star, Tyrese Haliburton. The two-time All-Star delivered a standout performance on the offensive end, not only providing a crucial scoring boost but also orchestrating the offense with precision, consistently setting up his teammates for easy baskets.

Haliburton closed out the game with an impressive stat line of 21 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists in 35 minutes. He shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range, and was perfect from the free throw line, going 2-for-2.

With the series now shifting to Milwaukee for the next two games, the pressure will be squarely on the Bucks to respond. The Pacers, holding a 2-0 lead, will aim to steal at least one game on the road, positioning themselves perfectly to close out the series with a potential Game 5 win back on their home court.

