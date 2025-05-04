Tyrese Haliburton Stats Tonight: How did Pacers star perform in Game 1 against Cavaliers? (May 4)

Tyrese Haliburton had a huge hand in helping the Indiana Pacers make the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers visited the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for Game 1 of their series. The Cavaliers had the best record in the East in the regular season.

Haliburton is coming off a fantastic first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He came up clutch in Game 5 to force overtime and then scored five crucial points in their 8-0 run to overcome a seven-point deficit in under 40 seconds. He hit the game-winning acrobatic layup over Giannis Antetokounmpo with less than two seconds left.

In the regular season, Haliburton averaged just 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in two games against the Cavaliers. Nevertheless, the Pacers won the season series 3-1. So, how did the two-time NBA All-Star perform tonight in Game 1?

Here are Tyrese Haliburton's stats for the game:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tyrese Haliburton 22 3 13 1 3 1 1 36:11 9-15 2-6 2-2 +11

How did Tyrese Haliburton perform in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Tyrese Haliburton had a magnificent night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Haliburton made timely shots in the second half and was even clutch on the defensive end. His playmaking stood out in their late fourth quarter run that gave them a 121-112 win.

With the Pacers down 102-101 midway through the fourth quarter, Haliburton hit a step-back 3-point shot to give his team the lead. It started the momentum swing for the visitors. He had back-to-back blocks with under three minutes remaining on Ty Jerome and Max Strus.

Haliburton also had two assists late, as well as a running layup to put the game away for good. He was instrumental in the Pacers taking a 1-0 series lead against the Cavs. Game 2 is on Tuesday, still in Cleveland, before heading to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

Dwyane Wade defends Tyrese Haliburton from NBA players who called him overrated

Tyrese Haliburton was recently voted by his peers as the most overrated player in the NBA. Hall of Famer and NBA legend Dwyane Wade defended Haliburton and called out the players who called the Indiana Pacers star overrated.

"This is what's wrong with our game," Wade said on his 'Time Out' podcast. "If he's not someone who can score 30, you don't look at him as an All-Star. But this is a guy who, when you look at them and see how that team runs and how it goes, they go as he go."

Haliburton was not affected by what his fellow players thought of him, especially after sending Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks home in the playoffs.

