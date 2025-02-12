Tyrese Haliburton Stats Tonight: How did Pacers star perform against the Knicks? (Feb. 11)

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers welcomed the New York Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. Haliburton had a slow start to the season, but has bounced back to help the Pacers have a winning record of 29-22. He's averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The Pacers are coming off a 124-117 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday, but went 2-2 in their four-game road trip. Coach Rick Carlisle made some adjustments to his starting lineup, which now features Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Thomas Bryant.

So how did Haliburton perform against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks?

Here are Tyrese Haliburton's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tyrese Haliburton 7 1 4 0 0 3 2 10:09 3-8 1-5 0-0 -1

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

