"We're not worried about what they're saying" - Tyronn Lue affirms LA Clippers' 2021 playoffs hero will stay

On Oct. 20, 2020, Tyronn Lue was hired to be the head coach of the LA Clippers, replacing Doc Rivers in a move to change the culture and outlook of the team. After falling short of the championship title back in the 2020 playoffs, the Clippers organization knew they needed to shake things up.

In Lue's first run in the postseason with the LA Clippers, one of the team's role players stood out the most. That was Terance Mann, the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

During Game 6 of the second-round series against the Utah Jazz, he put up 39 points (15-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range) in a 131-119 Clippers victory.

However, ahead of the 2023-24 regular season, there have been discussions regarding a possible trade to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange, the Sixers are eyeing a trade package of Terance Mann, an unprotected first-round pick, a first-round pick swap and additional players who could match Harden's salary, as per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Despite all the trade talks, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue made sure that he had Mann's back through it all, as per Joey Linn from Sports Illustrated's "FanNation."

"We love T-Mann," Lue said, "and T-Mann is gonna be here. So we're not worried about what they're saying outside, all the speculations. It's a good thing to be wanted."

With the complicated nature of the trade negotiations, it is yet to be seen if this will ever reach a finalized package. Be that as it may, Tyronn Lue backing Terance Mann up might be a pivotal detail regarding the Harden trade talks.

Before Tyronn Lue's comments, the LA Clippers refused to include Terance Mann in a trade package

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the LA Clippers are not sold on trading away Terance Mann to the Philadelphia 76ers for 10-time all-star James Harden.

Since Harden opted into his $35 million player option (with the agreement that Philadelphia would work out a trade for him to land with the Clippers), the trade conversations have not progressed much.

It is unclear at this point why the Clippers are strongly holding on to Terance Mann over the acquisition of an all-star caliber player like Harden. At the same time, Harden is coming off a disappointing Game 7 performance in the 2023 second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

The great chemistry Mann brings to the team is important, especially as he is considered an energy provider coming off the bench. Tyronn Lue's support for Mann goes to show the confidence he has in his role and his importance to the team.