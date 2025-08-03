"U fired man": Gilbert Arenas mocks Nick Young after Patrick Beverley accuses him of ducking in 1-on-1 showdown

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas had some fun at Nick Young’s expense on Saturday after the latter reportedly passed on a 1-on-1 challenge from Patrick Beverley. The former Clippers guard shared that he extended the invite during the Big 3 league, but was turned down by Young.Beverley shared the details of their interaction on Instagram and sent a direct message to Arenas.&quot;Yo Gill, praying hands bro, hope everything is going well in this situation, but sad news, I bumped into one of your disciples today at the Big 3, the funny guy Nicky Young,&quot; Beverley said.&quot;I called him, scared to his face, Gill. Actually, I told him your scary a*s talk all that sh*t behind the camera, and I see him in person and he won't even look my way. So I just want to let you know what was going on.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArenas responded to Beverley's post in the comments, mocking Nick Young for ducking the challenge.&quot;@swaggyp1 u fired man! swaggy arena got called out and u didnt post him up 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂😂,&quot; Gill commented.Despite the lengthy post, Beverley called out Young once again in the comments, asking him to pull up for 1-v-1.&quot; and @swaggyp1 yal still in town. we can Lace em up before you dip out. if u want LuvGang,&quot; he wrote.Gilbert Arenas and Patrick Beverley respond to Nick Young in the comments (Source: Instagram/ Patrick Beverly)The exchange between the former NBA players dates back to April, when Nick Young called out Patrick Beverley for a one-on-one after the latter's challenge to Brandon Jennings fell throughNick Young hilariously responds to Patrick Beverly's 1-on-1 calloutFormer Lakers guard Nick Young hilariously responded to Patrick Beverley's 1-on-1 callout on Saturday. The former champion was accused of ducking the proposal and hilariously responded to the claims on Instagram.&quot;Pat, stop, man. What's wrong with you? Pat out here losing his f*cking mind,&quot; Young said. &quot; What is wrong with you, man? You're out here losing your goddamn mind, out here telling these stories. N**ga sound like the side chick that got mad.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeverley responded to the clip in the comments, asking Young to pull up.&quot;I’m in Houston currently and have a gym. whenever u ready, brother 🔥❤️,&quot; he wrote.Patrick Beverley responds to Nick Young in the comments (Source: Instagram/Nick Young)Despite the back-and-forth, the two have yet to lace up and take the court, as anticipation around the matchup continues to build.