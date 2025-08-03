  • home icon
"U fired man": Gilbert Arenas mocks Nick Young after Patrick Beverley accuses him of ducking in 1-on-1 showdown

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 03, 2025 12:06 GMT
&quot;U fired man&quot;: Gilbert Arenas mocks Nick Young after he ducks Patrick Beverley in 1-on-1 showdown (Source: Imagn)
"U fired man": Gilbert Arenas mocks Nick Young after he ducks Patrick Beverley in 1-on-1 showdown (Source: Beverley, Young, Arenas/Instagram)

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas had some fun at Nick Young’s expense on Saturday after the latter reportedly passed on a 1-on-1 challenge from Patrick Beverley. The former Clippers guard shared that he extended the invite during the Big 3 league, but was turned down by Young.

Beverley shared the details of their interaction on Instagram and sent a direct message to Arenas.

"Yo Gill, praying hands bro, hope everything is going well in this situation, but sad news, I bumped into one of your disciples today at the Big 3, the funny guy Nicky Young," Beverley said.
"I called him, scared to his face, Gill. Actually, I told him your scary a*s talk all that sh*t behind the camera, and I see him in person and he won't even look my way. So I just want to let you know what was going on."
Arenas responded to Beverley's post in the comments, mocking Nick Young for ducking the challenge.

"@swaggyp1 u fired man! swaggy arena got called out and u didnt post him up 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂😂," Gill commented.

Despite the lengthy post, Beverley called out Young once again in the comments, asking him to pull up for 1-v-1.

" and @swaggyp1 yal still in town. we can Lace em up before you dip out. if u want LuvGang," he wrote.
Gilbert Arenas and Patrick Beverley respond to Nick Young in the comments (Source: Instagram/ Patrick Beverly)
Gilbert Arenas and Patrick Beverley respond to Nick Young in the comments (Source: Instagram/ Patrick Beverly)

The exchange between the former NBA players dates back to April, when Nick Young called out Patrick Beverley for a one-on-one after the latter's challenge to Brandon Jennings fell through

Nick Young hilariously responds to Patrick Beverly's 1-on-1 callout

Former Lakers guard Nick Young hilariously responded to Patrick Beverley's 1-on-1 callout on Saturday. The former champion was accused of ducking the proposal and hilariously responded to the claims on Instagram.

"Pat, stop, man. What's wrong with you? Pat out here losing his f*cking mind," Young said. " What is wrong with you, man? You're out here losing your goddamn mind, out here telling these stories. N**ga sound like the side chick that got mad."
Beverley responded to the clip in the comments, asking Young to pull up.

"I’m in Houston currently and have a gym. whenever u ready, brother 🔥❤️," he wrote.
Patrick Beverley responds to Nick Young in the comments (Source: Instagram/Nick Young)
Patrick Beverley responds to Nick Young in the comments (Source: Instagram/Nick Young)

Despite the back-and-forth, the two have yet to lace up and take the court, as anticipation around the matchup continues to build.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

