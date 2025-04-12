Uber-confident Austin Reaves banks on LeBron James and Luka Doncic's status' to declare Lakers can win it all

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the LA Lakers made little work of the Houston Rockets on Friday. The trio led the way in the Lakers’ 140-109 win to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Reaves and Co. will host a first-round playoff series for the first time since 2012.

After the game, AR had this to say about the Lakers’ incoming postseason campaign:

“I feel like we can win a championship, to be honest with you.”

Expand Tweet

Reaves’ confidence is founded on the presence and playoff history of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. At 40 years old, King James remains one of the best in the NBA and a proven postseason superstar. James has appeared in the NBA Finals 10x with four titles.

Meanwhile, Doncic is on a mission after losing in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He will be highly motivated to bag a championship after the Mavericks traded him in early February.

If the playoffs were to start today, the LA Lakers would host the Golden State Warriors in a mouthwatering duel. The last time the two teams met, LA dispatched the Dubs 4-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 playoffs. The Lakers will be slight favorites in a potential rematch.

Austin Reaves has given Luka Doncic and LeBron James a boost

Austin Reaves has emerged as the third star behind the superstar tandem of Luka Doncic and LeBron James. From 16.7 points per game in the first two months of the season, AR has picked up his play. Since January, he has been averaging 21.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 6.0 APG.

Without James and Doncic on Feb. 8 against the Indiana Pacers, Reaves showed he could carry the team. He scored a career-high 45 points with seven rebounds and seven assists to drag the Lakers to a 124-117 win.

Expand Tweet

When JJ Redick started coaching the Lakers, he said that he knew Austin Reaves was good but did not realize how "fantastic" AR was. Redick will be happy he has the versatile guard in his roster to give LeBron James and Luka Doncic a lift.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More