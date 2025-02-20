Udonis Haslem gets 100% real on making Kobe Bryant 'shut up' following heated battle with 3x DPOY

Udonis Haslem revealed the one time he made Kobe Bryant speechless. On Thursday's episode of Haslem's podcast "The OGs Show," the former Miami Heat big man rode down memory lane and told a story featuring the 'black mamba.'

Haslem revealed that after a scuffle with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, he once was involved in a battle of words with Bryant, leaving the LA Lakers star speechless.

"We were playing against the Lakers, me and Dwight going back-and-forth, and then Kobe got involved. I said, ‘Stay outta this, Kobe. This ain’t got nothing to do with you.’ And he said, ‘Oh, so you’re a tough guy now?’ I said, ‘No, I’m a real n***a.’ And he shut up," Haslem said.

After reminiscing about that story, Udonis Haslem praised the black mamba for his world-renowned 'mamba mentality' and work ethic. He revealed that if the game was scheduled to tip-off at 8 o'clock, Bryant would be at the arena at four and would start practicing for the game.

He also revealed that he loved watching the black mamba go up against Dwyane Wade, who was Miami Heat's ace then. Lastly, the panelists on the podcast, apart from Haslem, agreed that Bryant was a monster on the court.

Udonis Haslem once praised Kobe Bryant's mentoring skills on his death anniversary

Five years ago, Kobe Bryant's untimely death sent the basketball world into a deep shock. The five-time NBA champion and LA Lakers legend was arguably one of the greatest players ever to step foot on the NBA hardwood.

However, fate had a tragic plan in store as Bryant and his daughter Gianna were involved in a helicopter crash. On the first death anniversary of Bryant, the Miami Heat players revealed their fondest memories of the black mamba in a video released by the team on Jan. 26, 2021.

In the video, Udonis Haslem praised Kobe Bryant as a role model and mentor for the next generation of basketball superstars:

"Watching him mentor the next generation. My relationship with Dwyane [Wade] and LeBron [James], watching how they looked to him, how they reached out to him for advice. How he was always willing to be there for those guys and help them not only be better basketball players but better men," Haslem said.

Haslem and Kobe Bryant are the only few players who have remained loyal to the team in which they started their NBA careers. Halsem played 20 seasons for the Heat, while Bryant did the same with the Lakers.

