Udonis Haslem rips Luka Doncic for lack of fitness and leadership while defending Nico Harrison

It's been months since the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, and with both teams already out of contention, it is way too early to jump to conclusions.
The early returns made it seem like the Lakers got the best part of the deal. Doncic is much younger than Anthony Davis, who got hurt when he debuted for the Mavericks.
However, the narrative changed after watching the Minnesota Timberwolves repeatedly target Doncic, just like the Boston Celtics did in the NBA Finals last season.
Once again, Doncic looked gassed and out of strength down the stretch, and the lack of effort and commitment on defense made some people wonder whether Nico Harrison was right after all.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
With that in mind, former Miami Heat great Udonis Haslem called out Doncic. In Wednesday's edition of his "The OGs" podcast, the three-time NBA champion said:
"What you got to realize is that these other 13 or 14 guys ain't as talented as you, so they can't do what you do. So, if you ain't setting the right example, I'mma get your a** a year or two, or I'mma get your a** up out of there. That's just me. And I'm not saying it's right or wrong, but what I will say is, I need my best player to also be my leader."
That sounds a little extreme, but it's not the first time that Doncic's commitment and work ethic have been questioned.
Luka Doncic has long history of questionable fitness
Doncic is, by all means, one of the most talented players this game has ever seen, but talent alone can only get you so far.
He's shown that he can be a servicable defender when locked in, but he's not even getting into a defensive stance in most possessions. Of course, playing on both ends of the floor when you're not in the best shape is challenging, especially late in the season.
The Mavericks were reportedly concerned about his eating and workout habits, his love for hookah and beer, and his reluctance to change.
Hopefully, spending a full offseason with LeBron James will be enough to inspire him and help him understand what it takes to be one of the all-time greats.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.