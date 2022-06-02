"Had to give some very strong high fives, estimated one year recovery time for such an injury," "So basically free court side tickets and team meals" - Redditors roast Udonis Haslem for his comments on coming back with Miami Heat as a player next season

Three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem has held a Miami Heat roster spot at the age of 41 despite playing less than 15 games per season in the last five years. Over the last few years, his playing time has been almost nonexistent, but he’s a steady fixture on the bench – becoming a mentor to younger players.

This season, Haslem played in just 13 games – averaging a meager 6.4 minutes per game, in which he averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds. However, in terms of his off-court presence, Haslem has been active, even getting into a scuffle with teammate Jimmy Butler during the regular season.

Despite the drama, Haslem is recognized as an important presence among Heat players, having spent his entire career with the franchise. His contract for the 2021-22 season was worth $2.6 million, with a tenure of just one year.

Al Butler @ALaboutSports Udonis Haslem says he hasn't recovered from loss to Celtics and plans to take his time and decide "what's next and where it goes" about coming back next season. Udonis Haslem says he hasn't recovered from loss to Celtics and plans to take his time and decide "what's next and where it goes" about coming back next season.

Following the Game 7 defeat against the Boston Celtics and missing out on the NBA Finals, Haslem was reportedly dejected. Haslem said he needed some time to figure out his upcoming plans, including whether he would be back next season.

Redditors found Haslem’s comments to be hilarious, considering that he predominantly sat on the bench throughout the season. The reactions poured out:

Amid a sea of shots fired at him, there were a few who threw light on his veteran status and the impact it could have on the team:

Udonis Haslem was an effective role player for the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem just completed his 19th NBA season, playing all of them with just one franchise. Just based on the number of years he’s been around, people tend to forget his contributions for the Miami Heat in the past.

Haslem was a starter during his first appearance in the NBA Finals in 2006 against the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged just 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds but came up with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in the series-clinching Game 6.

Haslem went on to win a couple more titles in back-to-back seasons on a roster that contained superstars Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. In their presence, his contribution and minutes were effectively reduced, but he delivered with defensive intensity and rebounding whenever called upon – even playing through injuries.

Moreover, having spent so much time with the franchise, Haslem came to understand the Heat culture better than anybody else. He’s also built a relationship with current coach Erik Spoelstra, which could be used to communicate effectively within the roster.

Haslem is also a local legend. He's from Miami, leading Miami Senior High to state championships in 1997 and 1998. He was a second-team All-American at Florida, helping the Gators to the school's first national championship game in 2000.

