NBA superstar LeBron James voted not to continue the season in the recent players' meeting after the games were boycotted yesterday. With the entire world shocked at his willingness to give up the quest for his fourth ring, some have scorned him for being privileged. Among them is UFC fighter Colby Covington.

Colby Covington tells LeBron James to quit his job and become a cop

UFC fighter Colby Covington had harsh words for LeBron James and the NBA

UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington had scathing words for LeBron James and the NBA after playoff games were postponed yesterday in response to the horrific police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Colby Covington wants LeBron James to quit playing basketball and become a cop, which he says is the toughest job in the country.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Colby Covington has been an ardent supporter of the police. His words on Twitter received immediate backlash with many mocking him for his tone-deaf response in light of the terrible incident of police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

LA Lakers and LA Clippers vote not to continue the season

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard both agree on not continuing the season

Last night, after all the playoff games were boycotted, players and coaches came together for a meeting to discuss how to proceed. During the meeting, players expressed their frustrations over the Bucks' decision to boycott the games without consulting any other teams.

Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

LeBron James was reportedly very frustrated and walked out of the meeting. He was soon followed by the rest of the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers, and these were the only two teams that voted not to continue playing the rest of the season. LeBron James wants the owners to take action.

We await further news on the future of the NBA season and look to see if LeBron James will respond to Colby Covington's comments.

