"Uh uh ... and DeMar my guy” - Draymond Green hilariously shuts down Alex Caruso’s clutch player award take over 2x MVP

Draymond Green hilariously shut down Alex Caruso's clutch player award take that DeMar DeRozan deserved to win the honors. The Chicago Bulls guard Caruso and the Golden State Warriors forward Green, as part of TNT's 'Inside the NBA,' discussed the candidates in the running for CPOY.

When Caruson reasoned that his teammate was the ideal choice, Green butted in saying that while DeRozan was his boy, there was no chance that he would be in the mix, as Steph Curry is still around.

Here's a look at the fun banter, which later saw Charles Barkley comically rib Green for his comments.

Alex Caruso: "I think DeMar (DeRozan) could have won (Clutch Player of the Year)"

Draymond Green: "Uh uh ... and DeMar my guy… but he couldn't have because Steph Curry was winning."

Charles Barkley: "Y'all were winning? Y'all were in the Play-In."

DeRozan fell just short of Curry in voting for the Clutch Player of the Year award. The four-time NBA champion took home the Jerry West trophy in the second year of the award's existence after tallying 298 points, while DeRozan ended with 272 points.

To add to why the guard edged the Bulls' mainstay, Curry scored a league-high 189 points in clutch situations, while DeRozan ranked second-ranked with 182.

Can DeMar DeRozan join Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors next season?

The one thing common for both the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors is that they are in dire need of upgrades following their regular-season exit this season.

One of the more blockbuster trades that could change the landscape out West is DeMar DeRozan landing with the Warriors in free agency. Earlier, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley had a trade idea involving DeRozan moving to the Dubs — a move that would greatly please the likes of Draymond Green and even Curry.

The proposed mock trade idea involves the Warriors trading away veteran Chris Paul, Moses Moody, a 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL) and a 2028 second-round pick (via ATL) for DeRozan and Jevon Carter.

The Bulls would get stability and experience in the fold with Paul and Moody, while the Warriors would have a seasoned veteran who is just as good in the clutch. His 3-point shooting might be his bane, but he's a guaranteed bucket who could thrive under Stever Kerr's leadership.

Throw in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to the mix, and the Warriors with DeRozan could be one of the most lethal units in the NBA.