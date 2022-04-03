“Ultimate weight off my shoulder” - Steph Curry on breaking the 3 point record, says it was the longest week of his life

Early on, the 2021-2022 NBA season started with the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors leading the league, having won 18 of their first 20 games. With the Phoenix Suns closely behind with 17 victories, leading to their longest winning streak of 18 games from game five through to 22.

Since leading the league in the first few months, the Warriors have slipped to the third seed without Curry on the court for their last seven games. In that period, the Warriors have lost six outings, and was only able to muster a win against the Miami Heat.

The Warriors' poor run in recent weeks has not in anyway taken away from Curry's amazing season achievement - becoming the all-time leading 3-point scorer.

Steph Curry, who has yet to share what the feeling leading up to him breaking the all-time 3-point record felt like. In an interview with Bird and Taurasi on the "Bird and Taurasi Show," Curry discussed his 3-point record-breaking run, which he described as the "longest week of my life."

"Seeing the last shot go in was kind of the ultimate weight off my shoulder. It was kind of a matter of time and it was the longest week of my life because I shot 15 threes, the five games before." Curry revealed.

"I felt that anxiousness every time I touched the ball. Every time from the jump ball, every time I touched the ball I saw everybody stand up. To see like a whole crowd appreciate a moment like that, if I wasn't going to do it at home, to do it at Madison Garden was definitely second best."

Do Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors stand a chance at winning the 2022 championship title?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before their game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on March 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

At the start of the season, the Golden State Warriors were favorites to win the title, alongside the Brooklyn Nets. But the tides seem to have turned as both teams seem to have hit a rock, with the Nets having the worse end of it.

Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya Quick thoughts on the recent update from the Warriors re: Stephen Curry's foot. Good news in my eyes and what we typically expect for these types of injuries. Continued progression should mean a healthy Steph for the playoffs. #DubNation Quick thoughts on the recent update from the Warriors re: Stephen Curry's foot. Good news in my eyes and what we typically expect for these types of injuries. Continued progression should mean a healthy Steph for the playoffs. #DubNation https://t.co/e2PtJE8WxL

With Draymond Green returning to the fold after being out for over 2 months due to injuries. The Warriors were expected to get back in the ring as top contenders, but we're marred by another injury to one of their big 3. Steph Curry's injury might see him miss the remainder of the season, as reported.

Hopefully, he will be available for the playoffs as the Warriors attempt to win their fourth title in eight years.

Edited by Arnav