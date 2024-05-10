“Unacceptable performance.” - Jaylen Brown sends alarming message to teammates after embarrassing Game 2 loss

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday. Playing at home, the Celtics could not secure a win, losing decisively to the Cavaliers, 118-94.

The series is now even at 1-1 as it shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics showed a lack of effort defensively, a point Jaylen Brown emphasized during the post-game press conference.

"Defensively, it was an unacceptable performance."

Brown continued:

"We gotta play defense and we gotta rebound to keep them off the glass, and those are two things we didn’t do tonight."

Brown recognized their shortcomings in Game 2 and expressed hope for a strong comeback in the next game:

"You take it on the chin, and you put your best foot forward next game. This was an unacceptable performance, and you have to respond."

Jaylen Brown ended the game with 19 points, shooting 7-of-17 from the field, including an abysmal 0-of-6 from the 3-point line and perfect from the free-throw line, going 5-for-5. However, he was a net -29 for the game.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's struggles highlighted in Game 2 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Celtics' Game 2 defeat to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs caused some concern, but it soon became just a footnote. Boston secured wins in the next three games to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cavaliers.

Mitchell managed only six points in the first half on Thursday but added 23 in the second. The Cavaliers outscored the Celtics 64-40 after halftime and shot 54.7%. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists but failed to take control of the game when it was crucial. Boston struggled from long range, making just 7-of-34 3-point attempts.

This postseason, Tatum has found scoring challenging, and from the outset, he appeared determined to establish an aggressive rhythm.

The Celtics designed a play for the All-Star on their opening possession, during which he was fouled on an inside shot. Shortly after, he drove to the basket and drew another foul.

Tatum took all 10 of Boston's free throws in the first half, while the Cavaliers only had eight as a team. Nevertheless, Tatum struggled to make baskets when play continued without fouls. On several drives, he seemed more intent on drawing contact than on making the shot. He made just 1-of-5 two-point shots in the first half.